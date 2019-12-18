« previous post |

Bruce Rusk sent in this photograph taken at his local (Vancouver) Hong Kong-style congee joint: the English translation of the third item on the menu reads the Sinographs 龍崗 (lit., "dragon hillock / mound / [lookout] post / sentinel / sentry") as a Japanese toponym or family name, when they should be read in Cantonese (as the name of a neighborhood in Shenzhen, he believes).

Note that the Chinese name of the fifth item on the menu is the same as that of the third item, sans the troublesome 龍崗. Yet the fifth item comes out in English as just "Chef's Special Chicken", whereas the third item is rendered as "Chef's Special Royal XX Chicken".

In either case, whether "Chef's Special" or "Chef's Special Royal", that's how they choose to render in English what the Chinese has as C. hoeng1fei1 / M. xiāngfēi 香妃, which literally means "Fragrant [Imperial] Concubine". This is a reference to the "Fragrant Concubine" (Chinese: 香妃; pinyin: Xiāng Fēi; Uyghur: ئىپارخان‎ / Iparxan), the Uyghur consort of the Qianlong Emperor of the Qing dynasty in the 18th century.

Here (Baidu) and elsewhere C. hoeng1fei1 gai1 / M. xiāngfēi jī 香妃雞 is more prosaically called "steamed chicken with salted sauce".

