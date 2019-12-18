« previous post |

This is another note on the amazing ability of modern AI learning techniques to imitate some aspects of natural-language patterning almost perfectly, while managing to miss common sense almost entirely. This probably tells us something about modern AI and also about language, though we probably won't understand what it's telling us until many years in the future.

Today's example comes from Zihang Da et al., "Transformer-XL: Attentive Language Models Beyond a Fixed-Length Context", arXiv 6/2/2019.



The abstract:

Transformers have a potential of learning longer-term dependency, but are limited by a fixed-length context in the setting of language modeling. We propose a novel neural architecture Transformer-XL that enables learning dependency beyond a fixed length without disrupting temporal coherence. It consists of a segment-level recurrence mechanism and a novel positional encoding scheme. Our method not only enables capturing longer-term

dependency, but also resolves the context fragmentation problem. As a result, TransformerXL learns dependency that is 80% longer than RNNs and 450% longer than vanilla Transformers, achieves better performance on both short and long sequences, and is up to 1,800+ times faster than vanilla Transformers during evaluation. Notably, we improve the state-ofthe-art results of bpc/perplexity to 0.99 on enwiki8, 1.08 on text8, 18.3 on WikiText-103, 21.8 on One Billion Word, and 54.5 on Penn Treebank (without finetuning). When trained only on WikiText-103, Transformer-XL manages to generate reasonably coherent, novel text articles with thousands of tokens. Our code, pretrained models, and hyperparameters are available in both Tensorflow and PyTorch.

The example, from Appendix E ("Generated Text"):

= The Tale of Mrs. Tittlemouse =

The Tale of Mrs. Tittlemouse is a children's book written and illustrated by H. M. Potter. It was first published in February 1910 by Frederick Warne & Co. and included illustrations by Frederick Warne. Mrs. Tittlemouse was intended to be a children's book, rather than a musical, and the tale describes her attempts to find her own home. Mrs. Tittlemouse is an average kitten and the tale follows a mischievous rabbit named Mr. Tittlemouse who tries to kill her in an attempt to get a ride on a horse. Potter later wrote of the rabbit and her attempts to kill her, " If [ she ] were a fox, I should like to have been able to show her the way. " Potter's work was inspired by The Tale of Little Black Sambo and her two nieces, Petunia and Petunia. It was the first book in the Potter family to be published in a hardback format, and was also the first book in the Peter Rabbit series. The tale was released on 13 November 1910 and was accompanied by a greeting card by Potter's brother-in-law, Frederick Warne. The tale was well received by critics and children, and sold over 600,000 copies in its first few years. In the first year of its publication, Potter's The Tale of Mrs. Tittlemouse won children's book awards in England, America and Australia. It was selected as a " recommended reading " by children in the US and Canada.

= = Plot summary = =

The tale opens with the pet rabbit Mrs. Tittlemouse wandering through a forest in a small litter of four. He is shot and badly injured by a deer after she attempts to escape. Mrs. Tittlemouse decides that she wants to find her own home, because she is eager to go on her own. She goes alone to the farm where she makes a little money by selling a few seeds and building a small cabin in the woods. She is approached by a wealthy hunter named Mr. Tittlemouse, who tries to kill her but Mrs. Tittlemouse kills him by stuffing a rope into his nose and killing him. She is rescued by Mr. Tittlemouse's wife Ruth, but Mrs. Tittlemouse then leaves the woodland with the baby. When she is spotted by

The authors' explanation:

500 tokens generated by XL using a snippet from the Wikitext-103 test set as initial context. The sample is randomly generated without any cherry picking. Original Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Tale_of_Mrs._Tittlemouse.

This example exhibit some additional interesting properties of Transformer-XL:

After finishing the last paragraph of the seed context, both the reference and generated text start a new topic (i.e., Wikipedia page), as marked by the single "= title =" line. This suggests the model has the ability of identifying the end of a topic / page, and randomly starting with a new topic. Even more interestingly, a newly-started page is on a book called "The Tale of Mrs. Tittlemouse". Transformer-XL manages to copy the same book title and some related information from the training set, but hallucinates novel content of the book. This demonstrates a degree of generalization instead of memorization.



If I've read the paper right ("WikiText-103 is the largest available word-level language modeling benchmark with long-term dependency"), their input tokens are wordforms rather than letters, which would explain the lack of pseudo-words like "Shelties" and "kakakew".

[h/t Neville Ryant]

