Photograph from Paul M in Taipei:

You can read the English for yourself.

The Chinese says:

Rén duō dìfāng

人多地方

"Crowded place"

Qǐng xiàchē qiān xíng zìxíngchē

Màn xià jiǎobù, gǎnshòu zhōuwéi de nǐ wǒ wēndù

請下車牽行自行車

慢下腳步，感受周圍的你我溫度

"Please dismount and walk your bicycle

Slow your steps and feel the temperature of the people around you."

That's a pretty good gauge of how close you are to others!

Since the language struck me as rather unusual, I asked Melvin Lee (a native of Taipei) what he thought of it. His reply:

I would say this is the typical "wén qīng 文青" ("literary youth"; short for wényì qīngnián 文藝青年 ["youth who are devoted to literature and art"], sometimes referred to by others as "hipsters") language which is very popular in Taiwan among the young generation.

The characteristics of this style of language include using rhymes (in this case, jiǎobù 脚步 ["steps"] and wēndù 溫度 ["literature"]) and a sentimental tone. The message of this sign is to ask the cyclists to walk their bikes in crowded areas. Therefore, it uses very sentimental language to ask cyclists to get off their bikes and slow down their steps to feel the body temperature of "you and me", as if we are all good friends or something. To be honest, sometimes I really can't stand this kind of language, as I feel it is a little bit "ròumá 肉麻" ("creepy").

Considering the mix of Mandarin, Taiwanese, English, Japanese, and other elements in contemporary discourse in Taiwan, the language of the Beautiful Isle is among the most vibrant and varied that can be found anywhere.

[Thanks to Grace Wu]

