I've lost a considerable amount of sleep over these two words, not just because they both have nine letters and look almost the same, differing only by a single consonant, but even more so because, while they both signify something bad or undesirable about the way situations unfold or how people behave toward others, they imply the opposite in the manner these odious actions are carried out, but have no obvious clues about their usage.

Despite their length (almost twice as long as an average English word [4.7 letters]), which you'd think would help to disambiguate them, even a verbophile like me trembles in terror when he stands in their presence.

Because of these problematic aspects of "insidious" and "invidious", I've always been diffident about actually using either of them, although they superficially appear like precise, powerful, persuasive words (the kind I prefer to use when possible), for fear that I would use them incorrectly.

Usually, when I'm uncertain about the meaning of a word, I start to dig into its etymology, but so much in awe of the mutual resemblance of "insidious" and "invidious" am I that — up till now — I didn't dare attack their opaque etymology head on. However, I've been so disquieted over "insidious" and "invidious" that I decided to confront this pair of demons directly. As is my usual wont, I began my sally by aiming my lance at the "s" and the "v" of the two words, the only components that distinguish them, since I figured the decisive, core root of the terms would be identified by these two letters. Right away, things got a bit easier and I became less terrified of the two expressions.

The "sid" of "insidious" reminds me of "sit" < sedeō (“to sit”), with the "in" implying "in, on", whereas the "vid" of "invidious" reminds me of videō (“I see”), the visual counterpart of audeō (“I hear”), with the "in" suggesting "upon; askance", cf. "envy", where the "-vy" part comes from the same "videre" ("see") as in "invidious".



Superficially, I consider "insidious" and "invidious" to be equally "difficult" words, yet the former yields 62,000,000 ghits, while the latter yields only 3,640,000. I suspect that far fewer of those who try to use "invidious" as part of their usual vocabulary get it right than those who employ "insidious" in their daily lexicon.

Wanting to compare "insidious" and "invidious" with another "fancy" word of comparable length and shape, I checked the hit yield of "ubiquitous", which has ten letters and garners 126,000,000 ghits, more than twice as many as "insidious". That doesn't bother me one bit, because it has a distinctive meaning and shape. Moreover, it does not have a word that is in close competition with it in meaning and appearance. Consequently, although "ubiquitous" looks fancy and difficult, it is not at all intimidating to me the way "insidious" and "invidious" are.

Where does that leave us? Even with all of that etymological analysis, I still feel cautious about using "Insidious" and "invidious" correctly. I will rely on mnemonic devices to differentiate them.

It seems like a waste of two good words to abandon them because they're hard to tell apart.

Insidious or invidious? Which word do you use and when?

They’re really easy to confuse – and not just because they sound similar, but because they both have negative connotations.

Here’s how to remember the difference – so you always pick the right word.

Let’s start with insidious – with an s.

Now you should use insidious when you want to describe something that has a gradual negative effect that perhaps isn’t that obvious. One that creeps up on you in a way.

So we might talk about a disease as being insidious. In that its progress may be gradual.

Or here’s a couple of examples of the word insidious from the BBC website.

“The trope of the "angry black woman" is an old, insidious stereotype”

In other words, it’s subtle form of racism.

Similarly:

“Domestic abuse is not only physical but can be much more insidious”

In other words, the abuse may be hidden from outsiders and chip away secretly. So one way to remember insidious is to think of that s as a sort of slithering snake secretly sneaking up on you.

The etymology – that is the origin of the word ‘insidious’, can also help us understand and remember its meaning.

Ultimately, the word insidious comes from the latin “insidere" meaning to occupy – which itself comes from a combination of the prefix in- meaning ‘in’ and “sedere”– meaning sit.

And you may be able to think of other words with the same roots. Like sedentary – a sedentary lifestyle is one where you’re sitting down a lot of the day. Or sedan, which might be a portable chair.

So one way to remember the meaning of insidious is to picture something slow and sedentary, that’s waiting to pounce.

So what about invidious with a v? Well, like insidious with an s you’d use invidious with a v to describe something unpleasant. However, it doesn’t have the same connotations of something creeping up on you. Instead, it’s used of something that’s likely to cause unhappiness, offence or resentment.

For example, here’s another quote from the BBC:

“medical staff had to make invidious choices between who they could treat and who they couldn't treat”

In other words, the staff were having to make unhappy or unfortunate choices that might cause resentment.

Similarly, a company might be described as having a “culture of invidious, opaque decision-making”.

In other words, a culture where decisions may cause resentment or offence.

As with insidious, knowing the etymology or origin of the word invidious can help us remember its meaning.

Invidious comes from the latin word "invidia," meaning envy which in turn comes from the word “invidere”, meaning to look askance at or to envy.

So whereas insidious refers to something secret and unseen, invidious refers to something that is very much out in the open. People don’t just see it – they look askance at it.

So to remember the difference between insidious and invidious, think of the s in insidious as standing for something sneaky and secretive. And the v in invidious as something visible and viewable.

Do that and you can’t go wrong.

Thanks to Clare Lynch of Doris and Bertie.

Sounds kind of silly for VHM to be afraid of two words, doesn't it? But they really have troubled me for most of my life — even now after making an honest effort to master them, I still have a hangup about them. Perhaps it's because I don't find them useful enough to apply them to reall-life situations.

Here are a few examples to exorcise these nemeses:

INSIDIOUS

It was an insidious disease and the effects were noticed too late.

Most people with this insidious disease have no idea that they are infected.





The first, and perhaps most insidious type of fear is in the sphere of our self.

Some of these examples are programmatically compiled from various online sources to illustrate current usage of the word 'insidious.' Any opinions expressed in the examples do not represent those of Merriam-Webster or its editors.

INVIDIOUS

The boss made invidious distinctions between employees.

Those invidious assumptions are reflected these days all over TV and in the movies.

Some of these examples are programmatically compiled from various online sources to illustrate current usage of the word 'invidious.' Any opinions expressed in the examples do not represent those of Merriam-Webster or its editors.

Alas! All that still hasn't cured my insidious-invidious affliction / angst.

