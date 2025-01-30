« previous post |

On the morning of Chinese New Year's Eve, WXPN (Penn's excellent radio station) had a nice program about the significance of the festival and some of the events that would be going on to celebrate it — including activities in the University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology.

WXPN did its homework, and most of the information they conveyed was correct, but one thing they repeatedly said stunned me. They didn't call "shé nián 蛇年" "year of the snake" in English, which I had always and ever heard it referred to as. Rather, they referred to "shé nián 蛇年" as "Year of the Wood Snake". So I searched for it on the internet and, lo and behold, it turned up quite often as "wood snake".

"year of the wood snake" 3,650,000 ghits

"year of the snake" 75,800,000 ghits

How / why did this happen?

At first I suspected that some kind-hearted translator wanted to make "shé 蛇" sound more benign than "snake" or even "serpent" does in non-Sinitic languages — from the Garden of Eden up to the "snake in the grass" of the present day. I realize that snakes have their defenders, but most people flinch at the flick of their forked tongue or recoil at the sight of their fangs. So maybe whoever came up with "wood snake" as a translation for "shé 蛇" thought it sounded more appealing than just "snake".

The problem, though, is that "wood snake" is an incorrect translation for Sinitic "shé 蛇".

The scientific name for "wood snake" is Tropidophis melanurus.

Tropidophis melanurus, commonly known as the dusky dwarf boa, Cuban wood snake, or Cuban giant dwarf boa, is a nonvenomous dwarf boa species endemic to Cuba. There are three subspecies that are recognized as being valid, including the nominate subspecies described here.



Here's the Chinese Wikipedia version of the entry for Tropidophis melanurus, which matches the English version closely:

古巴林蚺（學名：Tropidophis melanurus）是蛇亞目林蚺科下的一個無毒蛇種，主要分布於古巴。目前，古巴林蚺之下已有三個亞種被確認。

Since this type of snake is clearly associated with the Caribbean and not with East Asia, it's unsuitable to be a member of the Chinese zodiac.

There is, however, a different explanation for the expression "wood snake" in regard to the New Year. Viz., fengshui masters and Daoist priests tell us that each year is identified with one of the five elements / phases (metal, water, wood, fire, earth). When the "wood" year of the five elements cycle coincides with the "snake" year of the zodiacal cycle, then we get a "wood snake" year. Unfortunately, I didn't hear WXPN or any other expositor tell us that we'd have to wait another sixty years to have a "wood snake" year. Starting in 2026, we'll have to wait another 59 years to celebrate a "wood snake" year in 2085. (see here and here)

The sexagenary cycle, where calendrical sequences of ten heavenly stems and twelve earthly branches intermesh, is a different matter, though latterly also connected to the cycle of five elements through the division of the ten heavenly stems. Only a fengshui master or Daoist priest could explain the full implications of the intermeshed and interconnected cycles, especially when you add in the "double hours" of a day:

In the Chinese sexagenary cycle, the hours of the day are also divided into a 60-term cycle , where each "double hour" is associated with one of the 12 "Earthly Branches," meaning that a full day is made up of 12 distinct time periods, each corresponding to a specific animal symbol within the cycle; this allows for a detailed timekeeping system where both the day and the hour share a specific designation within the sexagenary cycle. (AIO 1/30/25)

Beyond normal human intelligence.

