A contributor to one of the series I oversee wrote to me as follows:

As always, feel free to edit as you see fit, and to use my name or not, depending on context. ("Mox nix" as the GIs like to say in Germany, showing off their German.)

Although I had never seen "mox nix" written before, I instantly knew what he meant.

Here's the entry for "mox nix" in Wiktionary:

Alternative forms

Etymology

An alteration of German macht nichts (“doesn't matter”) that originated among American soldiers stationed in Germany after World War II.

Pronunciation

Interjection

mox nix

Adjective

mox nix (not comparable)

Here is a list of such pseudo-German words in English. They are:

…adapted from the German language in such a way that their meanings in English are not readily understood by native speakers of German (usually because of the new circumstances in which these words are used in English).

(source)

"Nix" is especially interesting, because it becomes an English verb in its own right:

Etymology 1

From German nix, colloquial form of nichts (“nothing”). Compare also Dutch niks (“nothing”), informal for niets (“nothing”). More at naught.

Noun

nix (uncountable)

Verb

nix (third-person singular simple present nixes, present participle nixing, simple past and past participle nixed)

To make something become nothing; to reject or cancel.

cancel, reject



Nix the last order – the customer walked out.

To destroy or eradicate.



(source)

"Nix" becomes even more fun when its Pig Latin variant, ixnay, is borrowed into common English:

Pig Latin version of nix; possibly the only Pig Latin phrase to enter common American English besides amscray and igpay. Ixnay and amscray were used widely in The Three Stooges shorts and The Flintstones episodes, possibly the main sources of popularity for the words.

(source)

Here's "nix" being used in the sense of "negate" in a comment on Language Log.

Here are two linguistic occurrences of "nix" in one Language Log comment.

"Nix" is also "a cross-platform package manager for Unix-like systems, and a tool to instantiate and manage those systems, invented in 2003 by Eelco Dolstra." (source)

It all comes from nothing.

Neti, neti.

Selected readings

