About a week ago, I was composing New Year's greetings for friends:

Akemashiteomedetō gozaimasu 明けましておめでとう御座います "Happy New Year"

Sin-nî-khuài-lo̍k 新年快樂！Xīnnián kuàilè!

Kung Hei Fat Choi!



Шинэ оны мэнд хүргэе!

Felix sit annus novus!



When I got to the Latin, I was puzzled by whether I should leave "sit" in there or get rid of it. I knew it must be some form of the verb "to be", but I wasn't sure exactly what form and what function it played..

So I put "sit" in Google Translate Latin and pushed the translate button, but forgot that I had the "into" language set on Chinese. I was surprised / delighted / tickled when the Latin came out as Chinese "suí tā qù 隨它去" (lit., "let it go"). On the one hand, I was amazed by how colloquial it sounded, but, on the other hand, I thought it was a brilliant attempt on the part of GT to capture the grammatical sense of Latin "sit".

It gets curiouser and curiouser. If you put "suí tā qù 隨它去" in on the Chinese side and push the translate button, on the English side out comes "let it be". Wow! I almost fell off my chair.

Paul McCartney said that his phenomenal song of that title was "quasi-religious", so I decided to take a look at what a Scholastic thinker like Thomas Aquinas (1225-1274) would have conceived of it. I found a discussion of the "Translation of the latin word 'sit' in Thomas Aquinas' works" on the Latin Language Stack Exchange.

Here are the first two comments:

Modern translations of medieval texts frequently translate the Latin verb 'sit' as he/she/it is. However, 'sit' is the subjunctive mood of the verb 'sum'. In my view it should be translated as he/she/it be as in: "Videtur quod pater non sit in filio …" which is frequently translated as "It seems the father is not in the son." Instead I prefer "It seems the father be not in the son." Comments please.

—

I asked professor of Latin Joe Farrell if I should leave "sit" in my Latin New Year's greeting. He replied,

Yes, I’d translate it as, “may the new year be propitious.” Sit is the 3d person sing present subj of esse, “to be.” It’s a verb. It’s better to use it, since the natural meaning of felix annus novus is “the new year is good.”

To wrap things up grammatically, I went to Wiktionary, which told me that Latin sit is:

third-person singular present active subjunctive of sum (be)

References

—

(Translation by GT)

Selected readings

Permalink