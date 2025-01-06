« previous post |

In the discussion of "The cost of commas", RfP wrote "I would be interested in seeing figures for the difference in the relative use of periods between Franklin and Lodge, in relation to the use of commas and semicolons".

It's obvious that the secular trend in English towards shorter sentences will tend to reduce the frequency of periods, at least in the case of works where commas and periods are rarely used as part of numbers and similar non-phrasal symbols. And therefore the frequency of commas relative to periods should decrease, even though the overall frequency of commas doesn't change a great deal. Unsurprisingly, that's what we see:

Something emerged from the analysis that did seem interesting to me, namely the fact that the two lowest comma/period ratios in the set of texts that I checked were the two Hemingway works in the list, A Moveable Feast (ratio 0.558) and For Whom the Bell Tolls (ratio 0.616).

This might be what we should expect, given the (false) stereotype that Ernest Hemingway's writing is a sequence of short, simple sentences.

More than one smart person has bought into this idea. As I noted in "Homo hemingwayensis" (1/9/2005), a piece by James Thurber entitled 'A Visit from Saint Nicholas (In the Ernest Hemingway Manner)', in the 12/24/1927 edition of the New Yorker, starts like this:

It was the night before Christmas. The house was very quiet. No creatures were stirring in the house. There weren’t even any mice stirring. The stockings had been hung carefully by the chimney. The children hoped that Saint Nicholas would come and fill them.

The children were in their beds. Their beds were in the room next to ours. Mamma and I were in our beds. Mamma wore a kerchief. I had my cap on. I could hear the children moving. We didn’t move. We wanted the children to think we were asleep.

The whole satirical passage has 104 sentences with a mean length of 6.96 words, which certainly fits the stereotype.

And in Death before syntax?" (10/20/2014) I quoted Ursula K. LeGuin, in her essay "Introducing myself":

What it comes down to, I guess, is that I am just not manly. Like Ernest Hemingway was manly. The beard and the guns and the wives and the little short sentences. I do try. I have this sort of beardoid thing that keeps trying to grow, nine or ten hairs on my chin, sometimes even more; but what do I do with the hairs? I tweak them out. Would a man do that? Men don’t tweak. Men shave. Anyhow white men shave, being hairy, and I have even less choice about being white or not than I do about being a man or not. I am white whether I like being white or not. The doctors can do nothing for me. But I do my best not to be white, I guess, under the circumstances, since I don’t shave. I tweak. But it doesn’t mean anything because I don’t really have a real beard that amounts to anything. And I don’t have a gun and I don’t have even one wife and my sentences tend to go on and on and on, with all this syntax in them. Ernest Hemingway would have died rather than have syntax.

But in fact Hemingway's sentences are on average roughly twice as long as LeGuin's, as I pointed out in that same post:

The first 554 words of Ursula K. LeGuin's wonderful novel The Dispossessed contain 39 sentences, for an average length of 14.2 words per sentence. The first 572 words of Ernest Hemingway's justly famous novel For Whom the Bell Tolls (excluding dialogue) contain 20 sentences, for an average length of 28.6 words per sentence.

The first 759 words of Ursula K. LeGuin's essay "Introducing Myself" contain 51 sentences, for an average length of 14.9 words per sentence. The first 786 words of Ernest Hemingway's essay "Miss Stein Instructs" contain 31 sentences, for an average length of 25.4 words per sentence.

The 598 words of Ursula K. LeGuin's essay "Being Taken for Granite" contain 46 sentences, for an average of 13 words per sentence. The first 764 words of The Old Man and the Sea (excluding dialogue) contain 28 sentences, for an average of 27.3 words per sentence.

And again, compare Thurber's Hemingway satire with an average sentence length of 6.96 words.

In "Lexical display rates in novels" (4/18/2020), I suggested that part of the explanation for this (apparently false) stereotype might be the fact that Hemingway's rate of lexical display is lower than any other novelist I've tested, e.g. compared to Thomas Pynchon:

Now I wonder whether Hemingway's sparse use of commas might also be part of the story. For a sense of how he deploys punctuation, here's the start of For Whom the Bell Tolls:

He lay flat on the brown, pine-needled floor of the forest, his chin on his folded arms, and high overhead the wind blew in the tops of the pine trees. The mountainside sloped gently where he lay; but below it was steep and he could see the dark of the oiled road winding through the pass. There was a stream alongside the road and far down the pass he saw a mill beside the stream and the falling water of the dam, white in the summer sunlight.

"Is that the mill?" he asked.

"Yes."

"I do not remember it."

"It was built since you were here. The old mill is farther down; much below the pass."

He spread the photostated military map out on the forest floor and looked at it carefully. The old man looked over his shoulder. He was a short and solid old man in a black peasant's smock and gray iron-stiff trousers and he wore rope-soled shoes. He was breathing heavily from the climb and his hand rested on one of the two heavy packs they had been carrying.

That passage has 12 periods and 4 commas.

Getting back to RfP's specific question, Benjamin Franklin's 1754 story of the founding of Pennsylvania Hospital has 174 periods in 65347 total characters, whereas David Lodge's novel 1984 novel Small World has 8979 periods in 739022 total characters.

(8979/739022)/(174/65457) = 4.57

So Lodge used periods about four and a half times as often as Franklin, FWIW.

Permalink