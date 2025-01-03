« previous post | next post »

From Haun Saussy:

Geoff Pullum's unfavorite Chinese character.

Pop quiz for genuine character connoisseurs / lovers / enthusiasts



How do we know that this character is to be pronounced in the second tone? Wiktionary. Wikipedia. As cited in the latter,

According to a China Daily article, the word "biang" is an onomatopoeia that actually refers to the sound made by the chef when he creates the noodles by pulling the dough and slapping it on the table.

Few people can cope with the full Monty for biang, so "phonetic substitutes like 彪彪面 (biāobiāomiàn) or 冰冰面 (bīngbīng miàn), as well as the pinyin, are often used instead." (Wikipedia)

I think Chris Button and / or Jonathan Smith may know the answer.

