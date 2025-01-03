« previous post | next post »

[Guest post by Frank Chance in response to my latest post. Gives me hebi-jebies.]

Reading your recent Language Log post on turtles (mostly about Kucha) on New Year’s Day made me wonder whether there should be a Language Log post on snakes. There are two very different characters used for snake in Japanese – 巳 mi, used almost exclusively for the zodiac sign and in counting (it is a homonym for three ), and 蛇 hebi., also read as ja, particularly in such compounds as 大蛇 daja, also read as Orochi. That name is known to giant monster fans from 八岐大蛇 Yamata no Orochi, the eight-forked (and hence eight-headed) great snake mentioned in Nihonshoki, the oldest Japanese history text. Tea aficionados and dance fans know it from a type of umbrella with a red dot where the spines meet, called a 蛇の目傘 janome-gasa or snake-eyed parasol. Janome was in turn a corporate name for a maker of sewing machines.

How is it that the zodiac characters are different from the characters in ordinary use for the animals represented?

巳 is also a lot like 乙, the second character in the counting sequence 甲乙丙丁 / こうおつへいてい kō otsu hei tei.

And, of course, the counting sequence is the ten stems that go with the twelve animals.

巳 mi is us used for a special zodiacal character that looks like a snake emoji, but is not available in regular fonts.

Cf. 乙己巳 on Baidu.

I have no idea what to do with the monster in the anime series BLEACH:

已己巳己巴（いこみきどもえ）

