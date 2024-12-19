« previous post |

In 1991, I began the initial stage of my international project for the investigation of the Bronze Age and Iron Age Tarim mummies by focusing on their genetics. The reason for my doing so was because that was just around the time that techniques for the study of ancient DNA were being developed by Svante Pääbo and colleagues at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany. I was fortunate in gaining the advice and support of Luigi Luca Cavalli-Sforza, eminent population geneticist of Stanford University. Although I continued to carry out genetics research and was an author of the first paper on the mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) of the Tarim mummies*, later I became disenchanted by genomic studies, not just of humans, but particularly of humans because of ulterior motives. Due to their susceptibility to be mathematically and statistically manipulated for political purposes, genomic studies had become an ideological minefield. Consequently, I switched the emphasis of the project to other disciplines such as textiles**, metallurgy***, physical anthropology****, archeology (burial practices, material goods, etc.)*****, micro/macrohistory******, equestrian studies*******, and, of course, linguistics********.

*Evidence that a West-East admixed population lived in the Tarim Basin as early as the early Bronze Age

** Elizabeth Jane Wayland "E.J.W." Barber and Irene Good (she did a profound study of the famous "Hami fragment" [plaid], circa 1000 BC) — through their exacting investigations, I found that textile studies are highly and satisfyingly diagnostic



International Conference on the Bronze Age and Iron Age Peoples of Eastern Central Asia, held at the University of Pennsylvania Museum of Anthropology and Archaeology, April 19-21, 1996, in which, for the first time, he recognized the impact of bronze technology from the west on Chinese metallurgy (published here ***An Zhimin 安志敏 — I was gratified that this influential Chinese scholar delivered a paper at the

****Han Kangxin 韩康信 — incorruptible and meticulous (see, for example, this paper

*****Wang Binghua 王炳华 (the impressario of modern Chinese archeology in Xinjiang; see this magnificent tome ) and Lü Enguo 吕恩国 (a pure archeologist who works hard in the field and relentlessly in the lab, and sticks to the mountain of data that he amasses [see Addendum below])

Sino-Platonic Papers, and more to come) ******Yu Taishan 余太山 (many publications in, and more to come)

*******David W. Anthony (author of the masterful The Horse, the Wheel, and Language: How Bronze-Age Riders from the Eurasian Steppes Shaped the Modern World [Princeton: Princeton University Press, 2007])

********J.P. Mallory, Douglas Adams, Donald Ringe, Georges-Jean Pinault, Eric P. Hamp, Calvert Watkins, Stephanie Jamison, Craig Melchert, Hiroshi Kumamoto, Michaël Peyrot, Michael Witzel, A. M. Lubotsky, Ron Kim, Melanie Malzahn, Václav Blažek, Michael Weiss, Brian Joseph, Gerd Carling, Hannes Fellner, Juha Janhunen, Peter Golden, Mehmet Olmez, Stefan Georg, Marcel Erdal, Peter Zieme, Marek Stachowski, Róna-Tas András, and many other colleagues

The good news is that we now have a new volume in the Cambridge University Press Elements in Ancient East Asia series: Reconstructing the Human Population History of East Asia through Ancient Genomics, by Andrew E. Bennett, Yichen Liu, and Qiaomei Fu (12/3/24):

Summary

East Asian population history has only recently been the focus of intense investigations using ancient genomics techniques, yet these studies have already contributed much to our growing understanding of past East Asian populations, and cultural and linguistic dispersals. This Element aims to provide a comprehensive overview of our current understanding of the population history of East Asia through ancient genomics. It begins with an introduction to ancient DNA and recent insights into archaic populations of East Asia. It then presents an in-depth summary of current knowledge by region, covering the whole of East Asia from the first appearance of modern humans, through large-scale population studies of the Neolithic and Metal Ages, and into historical times. These recent results reflect past population movements and admixtures, as well as linguistic origins and prehistoric cultural networks that have shaped the region's history.

Although the authors have set an enormous task for themselves — analyzing the genomics of the whole of East Asia, which, for them, includes Southern East Asia, Northeastern Asia, Mongolia, Japan, Korea, Tibet, Central Asia, parts of Inner Asia, and their connections to contiguous and distant regions — I think that they have done a thorough, impartial job, avoiding the more sensationalistic claims of other ancient genetics researchers on Central Asia and Northeast Asia in recent years. I have been especially impressed by the work of the lead author, Qiaomei Fu (b. 1982), who wrote her doctoral dissertation under Svante Pääbo at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig. Despite her current position as Director of the ancient DNA laboratory at the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology in Beijing, she has resisted pressures to politicize the results of her research.

Here are the contents of the book:

Naturally, I appreciate the authors' close attention to the Tarim mummies and am pleased that they adopted an unbiased approach to one of the most ethnically sensitive regions of the People's Republic of China, which is also one of the most crucial parts of the world for understanding the development of civilizations, cultures, and languages.

Selected readings

Addendum

From AI Overview:

Lü Enguo is an archaeologist at the Institute of Archaeology in Xinjiang, China who has made many notable discoveries, including: Wooden leg prosthesis

The world's first wooden leg prosthesis was found in the Yanghai cemetery.



3,300-year-old trousers

Lü Enguo's research team discovered a pair of trousers that are believed to be the oldest with a crotch. The trousers were similar in shape to modern trousers.



Yanghai cemetery

Lü Enguo excavated the 3,000-year-old Yanghai cemetery, where he found other notable artifacts, including a well-preserved harp.



Man from Hami

A man found in the Qizilchoqa cemetery was buried with a collection of hats, including a beret made with nålebinding, a technique similar to crocheting.



Plaids

Plaids from the Qizilchoqa cemetery used the same diagonal twill weave as plaids from Celtic sites in Europe.



Lü Enguo has also written research works on plant utilization in ancient Turpan.



