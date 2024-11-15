Diabasis
« previous post |
Jichang Lulu congratulated me on the completion of my continental diabasis. Since I didn't know the meaning of that word and couldn't readily find a suitable definition for it online (I was familiar with the Anabasis of Xenophon [c. 430-probably 355 or 354 BC], the title of which means "expedition up from"), I simply had to ask him. The following is what Lulu said in reply:
The use of the term is probably not classically warranted. I meant diabasis (διάβασις, ‘crossing, traversal, passage…’, literally ‘going through’) as a pun on Xenophon's Anabasis (the ‘march up’, i.e., inland, although most of the book is about the march back down to the coast).
Oh, as for them, they'll have been working on their pinnaces well before daylight.
If you're wondering exactly what my "continental diabasis" was, here is a 2 minute video of me (I begin as a tiny yellow speck in the distance) completing it in Astoria, Oregon, the end point of the Lewis and Clark expedition, having begun the cross-country trek at Atlantic City, New Jersey and followed Route 30 / Lincoln Highway, the first trans-American road, by the side of which I grew up in Osnaburg township, Stark County, Ohio.
Selected readings
(mostly a sampling of recent posts)
- "AI Overview: Snake River and Walla Walla" (10/10/24)
- "Language Log asks: Mari Sandoz" (5/20/24)
- "Nebraska: 'Flat Water'" (6/9/24)
- "Respect the local pronunciation: runza and Henri" (6/13/24)
- "The semiotics of barbed wire fence" (6/22/24)
- "Gyro, part 2" (9/28/24)