From François Lang:

This headline (WP [11/1/24]) completely garden-pathed me–especially because of "watch strikes"!

I've rarely encountered a garden-path sentence in the wild, i.e., not in the context of a linguistic discussion of garden-path sentences.



"On Baalbek’s edges, the displaced watch strikes rain down on their city"



Garden-path sentences and crash-blossom headlines are both botanical metaphors in service to linguistics. This makes me wonder how we should distinguish them and what makes them particularly appropriate to such applications.

Another question that arises in my mind pertaining to this type of ambiguous or incorrect usage is whether some languages are more prone to them than others. This possibility was alluded to in the second item under "Selected readings" below.

