For details, see "Gabriella Cázares-Kelly, Pima County Recorder, unveils new ‘I Voted’ sticker".



A tiktok video from the Pima Country Recorder's office includes a pronunciation of the Tohono Oʼodham phrase, reproduced below:

The sticker reads

"I voted"

"A:ñi 'ant wodalt"

"Yo voté"

Hashtag: Pima County Votes

But neither the webpage nor the video provides an interlinear analysis.

A bit of poking around on Wiktionary indicates that a:ñi is the first person singular pronoun. And there are several Tohono O'odham dictionaries available, but (perhaps due to spelling issues?) a few minutes of searching didn't explain the "'ant wodalt" part. It seems possible that "wod" is part of a borrowing of "vote" — maybe a more knowledgeable commenter can tell us.

As this Tucson Sentinel story indicates, the tri-lingual stickers have been around since 2022.

[h/t Malcah Yeager-Dror]

