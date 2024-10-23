A:ñi 'ant wodalt
« previous post |
For details, see "Gabriella Cázares-Kelly, Pima County Recorder, unveils new ‘I Voted’ sticker".
A tiktok video from the Pima Country Recorder's office includes a pronunciation of the Tohono Oʼodham phrase, reproduced below:
The sticker reads
"I voted"
"A:ñi 'ant wodalt"
"Yo voté"
Hashtag: Pima County Votes
But neither the webpage nor the video provides an interlinear analysis.
A bit of poking around on Wiktionary indicates that a:ñi is the first person singular pronoun. And there are several Tohono O'odham dictionaries available, but (perhaps due to spelling issues?) a few minutes of searching didn't explain the "'ant wodalt" part. It seems possible that "wod" is part of a borrowing of "vote" — maybe a more knowledgeable commenter can tell us.
As this Tucson Sentinel story indicates, the tri-lingual stickers have been around since 2022.
[h/t Malcah Yeager-Dror]
KeithB said,
October 23, 2024 @ 7:40 am
I don't know how to post a picture, but I have a billboard from Gallup NM, that says (I assume!) Merry Christmas as YÁ'ÁT'ÉÉH Késhmish
sh said,
October 23, 2024 @ 9:29 am
According to Ofelia Zepeda, A Papago Grammar, University of Arizona Press, 1983, p. 61, ’ant is the "(long form of) the 1st pers. sg. perfective auxiliary". Maybe "wodalt" is a phonetic rendering of the English "voted", so something like ’a:ñi ’ant ’voted’.