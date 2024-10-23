« previous post |

In the first part of this post, we came across the notion of "bèi zìshā 被自殺" ("be suicided"). Since, for many people, this idea (of somebody being "suicided") is hard to comprehend, I asked several graduate students from the PRC if they could explain how it and the related expressions "bèi tiàolóu 被跳楼" ("was jumped off a building"), "bèi shīzōng 被失蹤" ("be disappeared"), and so forth work. One of them responded thus:

For these expressions, yes one can say so, but it's not grammatically correct in the "orthodox" language of Mandarin. These expressions are used in a satirical way to accuse the government of héxié 和谐 ("harmonization") of the (ugly) truth being reported. "Tā bèi zìshāle 他被自殺了" ("he has "been suicided") means that, although the official / public report claims that the person died of suicide, the truth is that the "suicide" was faked — someone may have murdered him. So he has to appear as if he committed suicide to cover up the ugly deeds by the government. Ditto for "tā bèi tiàolóule"/ 他被跳樓了 ("he was jumped off a building") — his death has no choice but to appear as "owing to tiàolóu 跳楼" ("jumping off a building"), but we all know that this is not what really happened.

I think this is another instance of "netizen language" to evade the firewall / censure of speech. While no one dares to directly express that "no, he didn't commit suicide by jumping off a building and we don't believe your official report's sh*t", they simply used "he has been 'jumped'" construction to lament the sad truth that 1) instead of jumping off his building he must have died because of dirty persecution and 2) we are fed all kinds of lies and we realize that. I believe that you're talking about the Fujian medical official's recent death.

VHM: Yes, indeed. This ties in with why Xi Jinping suddenly and unexpectedly showed up in Fujian just after a popular medical official mysteriously fell to his death from the building in which he lived.

"Fujian healthcare chief dies after falling from residence", By Dimsumdaily Hong Kong (11:16PM Sat October 5, 2024).

5th October 2024 – (Xiamen) Reports circulating on mainland Chinese social media indicate that Lin Shengkuai (–> Lin Shengkui), the Director of the Fujian Provincial Medical Security Bureau, died after falling from his home on Wednesday, 2nd October. Official sources have yet to confirm the details surrounding the incident.

Images shared online depict a scene outside a residential building covered by a blue cloth, with multiple police officers present to secure the area. The individuals nearby remain unidentified, raising questions about whether they are family members of Lin.

Prior to his untimely death, Lin, aged 59, had been active in public service and was seen participating in a recitation event organised by the Fujian Provincial Committee of the Communist Party and the local Medical Security Bureau on 29 September. His extensive career includes notable positions such as Deputy Director of the Fujian Provincial Health Department and Deputy Director of the Fujian Health and Family Planning Commission. Since 2020, he served as the head of the Medical Security Bureau and was also a Vice Chairman of the Education, Science, Health and Sports Committee of the Fujian Provincial Political Consultative Conference.

VHM: His name is pronounced Lin Shengkuai here, but in modern Standard Mandarin, it should be Lin Shengkui 林圣魁.

Another report in English brings up many suspicious aspects of Lin's death:

"Lin Shengkui fell to his death" (2024-10-16 23:12)

After I saw the news, I felt very upset. I felt that Director Lin Shengkui's story was not far away from us. Such things happened in our society, which made people think deeply.

The cause of the incident was that Lin Shengkui, director of the Fujian Provincial Medical Insurance Bureau, fell to his death. According to a report by Economic Observer , the news was revealed by multiple sources on October 9, 2024. Immediately afterwards, an obituary issued by Lin Shengkui's wife and daughter showed that he died on September 30, 2024, and a farewell ceremony for his body was held on October 4. This sudden change shocked and regretted many people. On October 9, the official website of the Fujian Provincial Medical Insurance Bureau updated the information, deleted the relevant information of Lin Shengkui, and only left the information of Deputy Director Cheng Xueying. And just one day before Lin Shengkui's death, at around 10 pm on September 29, he attended a public event. The sudden departure of such an active official at work is indeed surprising.

Xi's visit to Fujian is rare, despite the fact that he was governor of the province of Fujian from 1999 to 2002.

Suffice it to say that people were very upset by the news of medical official Lin Shengkui being "jumped" off the building in which he lived, and it became viral on Chinese social media.

