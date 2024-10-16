« previous post |

What do you hear?

…or here?

The context is a clip from the British TV series Taskmaster, presented in "'Your mum's just like…' or 'Your mum's a slag'?", r/TASKMASTER 10/25/2024:

The source appears to be episode 172, aired 9/12/2024.

The speaker is Babátúndé Aléshé, and what he's saying (in conventional orthography) is

You're sitting at home, right,

and now your mom's just like

would you like some dessert?

Here's an aligned spectrogram of the first clip:

And the ambiguous audio:

An explanation of the ambiguity would be a good intro phonetics exercise.

And as usual, translation into IPA is not an especially helpful part of the story.

[h/t Daniel Sterman]

Update — some more context here.

