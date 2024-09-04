Body wash
The bottle of body wash affixed to the wall of the shower in the Cheyenne hotel where I'm staying is labeled in French as "Savon Liquide pour le Corps".
English "body wash" is two words consisting of eight letters. "Savon Liquide pour le Corps" is five words consisting of twenty-three letters.
We've discussed the phenomenon of French verbosity versus English brevity before. See "The genius and logic of French and English" 4/11/23) and "French vs. English" (8/2/15) — also about "soap".
Surely, I thought, the French do not have to be that loquacious just to say something so simple as "body wash".
So I looked up "body wash" on Google Translate, and what did it give me but "gel douche". Ahem! Whenever I see "douche", it always makes me think of something else. Bing yields "nettoyant pour le corps". "Nettoyant" doesn't seem right, because — at least to me — it sounds more like some sort of cleaner.
So far as I can tell, "gel douche" is the French equivalent of English "body wash". Both are two words, though French is one letter longer.
Annie Gottlieb said,
September 4, 2024 @ 8:33 pm
Isn't "douche" also the French word for "shower"? Yes, and "se doucher" is "to shower, to take a shower." So the correct translation of "gel douche" is "shower gel."
Chips Mackinolty said,
September 4, 2024 @ 8:49 pm
I often use Google Translate for fast and dirty, which, for Savon Liquide pour le Corps, gave me "Liquid body soap".
Gel douche gave me "shower gel".
Jenny Chu said,
September 4, 2024 @ 9:45 pm
Whenever I see someone say "it's longer in Language X than in Language Y" it is never specified whether it is true when translating in both directions.
If I translate bodywash from English to French then the French is longer. But if I translate some other phrase (se debrouiller? un frileux?) from French to English, maybe the English is longer.
My gut feel (backed up by no scientific evidence at all) suggests that the destination language is always longer because exactness is favored over conciseness.
Jim Mack said,
September 4, 2024 @ 10:09 pm
I'm sure there's a story behind the fact that, at least as far as the labels on hotel bath amenities are concerned, the French word for "shampoo" is "shampooing".