« previous post |

The bottle of body wash affixed to the wall of the shower in the Cheyenne hotel where I'm staying is labeled in French as "Savon Liquide pour le Corps".

English "body wash" is two words consisting of eight letters. "Savon Liquide pour le Corps" is five words consisting of twenty-three letters.

We've discussed the phenomenon of French verbosity versus English brevity before. See "The genius and logic of French and English" 4/11/23) and "French vs. English" (8/2/15) — also about "soap".

Surely, I thought, the French do not have to be that loquacious just to say something so simple as "body wash".

So I looked up "body wash" on Google Translate, and what did it give me but "gel douche". Ahem! Whenever I see "douche", it always makes me think of something else. Bing yields "nettoyant pour le corps". "Nettoyant" doesn't seem right, because — at least to me — it sounds more like some sort of cleaner.

So far as I can tell, "gel douche" is the French equivalent of English "body wash". Both are two words, though French is one letter longer.

Selected readings

Permalink