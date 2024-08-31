« previous post |

Eric Doty dueling with Grammarly on LinkedIn:

me: in real time

grammarly: in real-time

me: k, in real-time

grammarly: in real time

me: i'm going to smash you in real time

grammarly: i'm going to smash you in real-time

I don't have a Grammarly account, so I can't check, but I wonder if maybe the issue was whether or not "real time" was in context as a prenominal modifier? On the other hand, that may be over-attributing consistency to (what Grammarly says is) an AI algorithm…

