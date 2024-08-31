Eric Doty duels with Grammarly
« previous post |
Eric Doty dueling with Grammarly on LinkedIn:
me: in real time
grammarly: in real-time
me: k, in real-time
grammarly: in real time
me: i'm going to smash you in real time
grammarly: i'm going to smash you in real-time
I don't have a Grammarly account, so I can't check, but I wonder if maybe the issue was whether or not "real time" was in context as a prenominal modifier? On the other hand, that may be over-attributing consistency to (what Grammarly says is) an AI algorithm…
See also:
"Prescriptivism and national security", 10/4/2005
"Level(-)headedness", 3/3/2010
"Can '[adjective]-ass' occur predicatively?", 11/18/2013
"Most-hyphen-admired-space-men", 1/2/2020
"Hyphen conundrum", 5/9/2022
Daphne Preston-Kendal said,
August 31, 2024 @ 9:13 am
It’s my understanding that Grammarly is ‘classical AI’, i.e., it isn’t the sort of generative large language model based nonsense behind ChatGPT. There is a parser behind there, written in code which humans could understand – not a tangle of simulated neurons in a black box. If my understanding is correct, one should be able to expect some level of consistency from it.
That said, my only source for this is that Grammarly the company is known for being a Common Lisp shop. Common Lisp is a classic language for the ‘old’ kind of AI application, but it’s quite possible they’ve written an LLM-type thing in it.
Your hypothesis may be correct. Another (related) possibility is that it’s unable to distinguish between the computer science technical term ‘real-time’ (as opposed to e.g. ‘CPU hours’, which like ‘man-hours’ might sum the total amount of time spent by multiple entities working in parallel) and the everyday use.
Joe said,
August 31, 2024 @ 9:20 am
If the model is simply "assume whichever one the user wrote is wrong", that's probably more accurate than chance.
Terry K. said,
August 31, 2024 @ 9:29 am
I played with it. And it really does sometimes (in places that should be "real time") suggest a correction from one to the other, and then, later, after making the change and then doing something elsewhere in the text, suggest a correction the other direction. It seems to generally prefer "real-time", so my guess is that sometimes it goes with that default, and sometimes it recognizes it should be "real time", and it's inconsistent on which rule is uses, since it has to interpret the text.