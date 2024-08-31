« previous post |

Sino-Platonic Papers is pleased to announce the publication of its three-hundred-and-fifty-sixth issue: “The Tang as a Tuoba Dynasty” (pdf) by Sanping Chen.

ABSTRACT

By examining the record of a local anti-Tibetan rebellion in document scroll S.1438 from the Dunhuang “library cave,” this discussion demonstrates that the nomadic Tuoba origin of the Tang royal house was known not only to the ancient Turkic people, as shown by their name for the Tang, Tabγač, but also to the Tang subjects themselves. In addition to substantiating Paul Pelliot’s old assertion that the Old Turkic name Tabγač came from the name Tuoba, this work argues that the Tang dynasty was in many aspects indeed the continuation of its Tuoba predecessors.

All issues of Sino-Platonic Papers are available in full for no charge.

To view our catalog, visit http://www.sino-platonic.org/

This paper is heavily focused on language, philology, and manuscript studies.

Key words

Paul Demiéville; Paul Pelliot; Friedrich Hirth; Rong Xinjiang; Gerard Clauson; Xiongnu; Tibet; India; Tuoba; Tabγač; Dunhuang manuscripts; An-Shi Rebellion 安史之亂 (755–763); Silk Road; literary genres; political and economic history; Tangut; Qiang; Tuyuhan; Uyghurs; Sogdian; Iranian; Buddhism; Orkhon inscriptions; Maḥmūd al-Kāšγarī’s Compendium of the Turkic Dialects (Dīwān lugāt at-Turk); metathesis; fanqie; the “literati prism” of written sources; “Iranization of Chinese nomenclature”; civil service examination system; birthday celebration

Selected readings

