« previous post |

We've been on the trail of the griffin for some time: "Griffins: the implications of art history for language spread" (8/9/24), "Idle thoughts upon the Ides of March: the feathered man" (3/11/23) — very important (not so idle) observations about griffins in the pre-Classical West by Adrienne Mayor, with illuminating illustrations. Following the leads in these and other posts, I think we're getting closer to the smoking gryphon (in some traditions, e.g., Egyptian sfr/srf, it is thought to be fiery).

One name from the Middle East rings a bell with a well-known fabulous monster from classical China. That is

…the Armenian term Paskuč (Armenian: պասկուչ) that had been used to translate Greek gryp 'griffin' in the Septuagint, which H. P. Schmidt characterized as the counterpart of the simurgh. However, the cognate term Baškuč (glossed as 'griffin') also occurs in Middle Persian, attested in the Zoroastrian cosmological text Bundahishn XXIV (supposedly distinguishable from Sēnmurw which also appears in the same text). Middle Persian Paškuč is also attested in Manichaean magical texts (Manichaean Middle Persian: pškwc), and this must have meant a "griffin or a monster like a griffin" according to W. B. Henning.

(Wikipedia)

That reminds me of the 辟邪. In Mandarin, it is pronounced bìxié. I'm not confident we can say for sure it is a griffin per se, though it is a chimera of some sort. More feline than avian, I believe, though at least it has wings, and if we look at images of the bìxié 辟邪 and compare them to the Paškuč / Baškuč, we will find that there are quite a few resemblances, though, again, I'm not making a case that the bìxié 辟邪 is equal to the griffin. It would be unlikely for an imaginary, fabulous beast to retain iconographical fidelity across thousands of miles and hundreds of years. Indeed, even within a single tradition, the details of an imaginary beast vary wildly through time and space (e.g., the bìxié 辟邪 itself has many different competing versions).

As Wiktionary tells us, bìxié 辟邪 is "a chimaera-like figure common in Chinese and Persian art". ***** Reading that sentence was electrifying. So far as I know, no one has made a philological identification of the bìxié 辟邪 and the Paškuč / Baškuč. Rather, the statement that the two fabulous creatures, the Persian and the Sinitic, are related — "a chimaera-like figure common in Chinese and Persian art" — was likely to have been made by art historians based on a commonality of iconographical features and alleged traits.

zdic, the online Classical Chinese dictionary, defines bìxié 辟邪 as "to ward off evil spirits; mythical lion-like animal that wards off evil". In my estimation, this sort of definition may be styled as wàngwénshēngyì 望文生義 ("forced, superficial translation of a transcription"). My dissatisfaction with "to ward off evil spirits" is underscored by the fact that there is a completely different transcription, for which see below.

First, though, let us examine the historical phonology of bìxié 辟邪:

The Middle Sinitic reconstruction (ca. 600 AD) of the first character is bjiek; the Old Sinitic reconstruction (ca. 600 BC) of the first character is /*peɡ/ or /*beɡ/

The Middle Sinitic reconstruction (ca. 600 AD) of the second character is zjae; the Old Sinitic reconstruction (ca. 600 BC) of the second character is /*ljaː/

Hence, /*peɡ/ /*ljaː/ or /*beɡ/ /*ljaː/.

Now it gets very interesting, because there is an alternative orthography for the name of this fabulous creature, and that is píxiū 貔貅.

Middle Sinitic bjij xjuw

Old Sinitic /*bi qʰu/

This mythological animal is deeply embedded enough in Chinese lore and legend that it is even to be found in classical texts from around the time of the Han Dynasty (202 BC-9 AD' 25-220 AD).

Earliest extant attestations are in the Book of Rites and Lost Book of Zhou:

前有摯獸，則載貔貅。

When there is a ferocious beast (of prey) in front, the flag with a pixiu / leopard('s skin) on it should be displayed.



山之深也，虎豹貔貅何為可服？

The mountains being thus deep, how can tigers, leopards, and pixiu be tamed?

(Wiktionary) There's even a whole Wikipedia article on the píxiū 貔貅. Don't pay too much attention to the fantastic iconographical details, because — when it comes to strange / legendary / mythological creatures — the Chinese just love to pile on the weirdness.

Both of the characters used to write this name have Kangxi radical 153 zhì 豸 added on. That's not important (ostensibly means "badger", "legless insect", or "legendary beast"). What's important are the phonetic components (the "spellers") on the right side of the characters. The word was probably originally written without the radicals, just the phonetic components. This is very common in the development of the Chinese script (radicals [semantic classifiers / indicators] added later to disambiguate homophones). Both of the characters used to write this name have Kangxi radical 153 zhì 豸 The fact that this same creature has alternative near-homophonic orthographical forms is highly significant. It is a principle of my Sinological philology that such disyllabic terms with orthographical variants are usually an indication that they are transcriptional and borrowed from a non-Sinitic source. If the bìxié 辟邪 / píxiū 貔貅 is related to the baškuč / paškuč, as we have been told, it is likely to have been brought by East Iranian speakers. In a detailed philological study of baškuč / paškuč, David Buyaner, concludes: Bearing in mind the role played by the speakers of various Eastern-Iranian dialects[19] settled on the Great Silk Road in the transmission of folklore narratives of eastern origin to the West, we can conclude with a good deal of likelihood that the bird name *pasku(n)č was borrowed from some Eastern-Iranian source (probably Khotanese) into Parthian and that from there it penetrated Persian and the non-Iranian languages of the Caucasus and Mesopotamia. [19]Mostly Sogdians, but not only.



See Buyaner's "On the Etymology of Middle Persian baškuč (Winged Monster)," Studia Iranica, 34 (2005), 19-30, available here and here. A similar vector may have been operative in the transmission of the baškuč / paškuč eastward.



Selected readings

[Thanks to Martin Schwartz]

Permalink