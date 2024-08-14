« previous post |

A Facebook post sent to me by shaing tai:

shì rì lì tāng

是日例汤

"soup of the day"

The mistake here derives from the fact that, in Classical Chinese, "shì rì 是日" means "this day", whereas in vernacular it means "is Ja[pan]".

All of the other entries have some weird or exotic aspects. I will not give complete LL style treatment for the other entries, but only point out a few particularly interesting features.

In the first entry, while jīgǔcǎo 鸡骨草 literally (character by character) means "chicken bone grass", a more idiomatic rendering would be "Canton love-pee vine", "prayer-beads", etc. a medicinal plant with the scientific name Abrus pulchellus subsp. cantoniensis.

Zhū hénglì 猪横脷 does mean "pig's tongue".

The last two characters of the second entry signify "house soup".

Lou5 fo2 tong1 老火湯 is slow boiled / simmered soup (lit., "old fire soup")

Lou fo tong (Chinese: 老火湯) is a distinctive variety of soup in Cantonese cuisine popular among Chinese people in Guangdong, Hong Kong, Macau, and overseas. These soups are usually made by simmering various vegetables, fruits, meat or Chinese herbs in a pressure cooker, vacuum cooker, claypot, wok or clay jar for a few hours, and are believed to have skincare, heart-protective, vision-enhancing, bile-reducing, and bone-strengthening benefits. Owing to the hot and humid climate in the Lingnan region, the locals have developed a penchant for drinking lou fo tong for its nourishing and health-boosting effects.

(Wiktionary)

Then comes "It's Japanese soup".

The last item is correctly translated, though Cordyceps militaris would be more easily understood by its common name, caterpillar fungus.

Selected readings

