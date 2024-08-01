« previous post |

The Paper (simplified Chinese: 澎湃新闻; traditional Chinese: 澎湃新聞; pinyin: Péngpài Xīnwén; lit. 'Surging News'), a Shanghai-based, state-owned online newspaper, has an article in Chinese reporting that the city of Handan in Hebei province is changing the names of more than a dozen of its roads that are named after chéngyǔ 成语 ("idioms; set phrases"). The reason given for changing these road names is "bùyì shíjì dàolù 不易识记道路" ("it's not easy to remember the streets").

yīyánjiǔdǐng Jiē

一言九鼎街

"'one word is worth nine sacred tripods' street; 'words of enormous weight' street; 'solemn promise' street"

origins of the expression in the 4th c. BC, annotations, commentary, explanation, occurrences throughout history, contemporary usage

zhìzàisìfāng Jiē

志在四方街

"'aspire to travel far and make one's mark' street"

source in a late Ming dynasty historical novel by Feng Menglong (1574–1646)

The irony of all this is that Handan is the city of idioms par excellence:

Handan is hailed as the capital of Chinese idioms. As a prosperous city and cultural center during the Warring States period, Handan attracted many scholars. Over 1,500 idioms and proverbs are attributed to the city. The following are some of the most well known idioms.

Handan is also the hometown of many notable Chinese people throughout history, some of whom were featured in idioms:

It must have been quite a trip to live in a city where people were constantly quoting idioms, even when they wanted to ask / give directions

