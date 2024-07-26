« previous post |

What word do you hear in this clip?

If you heard "prison", you agree with me, and with Google's speech-to-text algorithm.

But in fact the word is "president". The context is this passage from a 2015 speech, in which Donald Trump talks about a man who bought excavation equipment from Komatsu rather than Caterpillar — and in context, I bet you hear the word as "president":

I said why did you do that? He said because

Japan just cut their currency so low Donald

that I had no choice I had to do it

I feel so guilty

he said but I owe it to my wife and my family and my employees

and the company that I built

they couldn't compete with it

and I said isn't that sad

I said do you mind if I use that story?

He said use it what do you mean use it for what?

I said I'm gonna run for president

that's a good story for me to be honest

but that's happening and it's happening even worse with China

But the YouTube transcript continues to hear "prison":

Or the subtitle version:

What's going on here? Well, there's a totally normal lenition-unto-deletion of the intervocal /d/ between the last two syllables of "president", with merger of the last two vowels into a nasalized schwa-ish sound, and production of the word-final /t/ as an unreleased glottalization that might as well just be the expected silence. Result: "prison".

Yet another example of the regrettable failure of linguists to document how people actually talk…

Here's the YouTube video, with a bit more of the context:

How did this come to my attention? A journalist asked me for comments on changes in Donald Trump's speech over the years, and so I took a look at some of his rally speeches from the last three presidential campaigns.

