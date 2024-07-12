« previous post |

[This is a guest post by J. Marshall Unger.]

I do not believe it is useful, let alone necessary, to classify every character of a writing system as a phonogram, logogram, syllabogram, logosyllabogram, or any other kind of “gram.” Characters function logographically or phonographically depending on the degree to which they reflect the phonological, as opposed to the lexical, structure of the part of an utterance they are used to represent. One and the same character can function phonographically in one context, logographically in another, and in both ways in yet another. This is a consequence of what Martinet called the double articulation of language, i.e. Hockett’s duality of patterning or Hjemslev’s plereme/ceneme distinction. One may say for convenience that a character that functions logographically in a particular context is a logogram, but to the extent that doing so invites the unwary to think that logograms enjoy some sort of context-free existence in a Platonic universe of symbols, it is a bad idea.

In writing systems with fewer than about eight dozen characters, most function phonographically most of the time, though some are occasionally deployed logographically in abbreviations, anachronistic spellings, and so on. This is because keeping texts short and retaining customary spellings often has practical value. Likewise, predominantly phonographic writing systems, unless specially designed to do so, seldom encode small phonetic differences in the realization of phonemes; indeed, some do not require notating certain predictable phonemic information (e.g. vowels in Arabic script).



Only in writing systems with many hundreds of characters is a substantial degree of logographic representation even possible. In such systems—Chinese is the prime example—the difficulty of learning a large number of characters well enough for reading and writing with ease is compensated for by introducing phonographic mnemonics into the graphic structure of many characters. If these design features were absent, the set of characters would be no better than the multidigit numbers in a large codebook, which assures that messages they are used to encode are meaningless to anyone without knowledge of the codebook but hardly embodies a learnable writing system for practical purposes.

