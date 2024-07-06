« previous post | next post »

On a visit to the British Museum last week, Zihan Guo spotted this captivating relief in the Assyrian collection. You may not be able to see it upon first glance, but she was especially transfixed by the inscription running midriff on the eagle-head figure:

The inscription is easier to see in this Flickr image.





I asked Hiroshi Kumamoto what's up with writing all over the artwork?

He replied:

The picture seems to be one of the panels in the NW palace of Nimrud. The inscription must be the so-called "Standard Inscription" which is repeated with little variation.

For more information on the inscriptions, see this work (pdf for download) on them.

And here's the accompanying explanation:

Hiroshi further explained:

If it is correct that the reliefs and inscriptions are from the NW Palace of Nimrud, it comes from the reign of Ashurnasirpal II in the 9th C BCE (see the section of "Palace of Kalhu" in the Wikipedia article.

Chinese officials, scholars, artists, and emperors did the same thing to the most famous art of their land:

Presumably, their imprimaturs (!) enhanced the value of the work.

So far as I know, the most (in)famous emperor for adding his writing to art was Qianlong (1711-1799; r. 1735-1796; emperor emeritus 1796-1799), of whom Hajni Elias has said:

Yes, without a doubt it was Qianlong.

Not only his seals but he had no qualms having his poems (much of which, according to the late Prof. Frederick Mote, were substandard and I cannot agree with him more) inscribed on beautiful objects such as the Song Guan vase in the British Museum (photos and description, including reference to Qianlong's poem inscribed on the bottom, may be found here).

In fact, I often challenge my students, offering them a reward, if they can find a piece from the Imperial collection that does not bear Qianlong's signature.

What an insufferable egotist!

Selected readings

Permalink