Mogholi is a fascinating language – Mongolic spoken in Afghanistan with strong Perso-Arabic influences. It was already in decline in the 1960s and we don't know if/how many speakers there are left now😔

Pics: A poem (a qaṣīda) in original script, transcription and translation pic.twitter.com/9Mrct9DaAI — Egas Moniz-Bandeira ᠡᡤᠠᠰ ᠮᠣᠨᠢᠰ ᠪᠠᠨᡩ᠋ᠠᠶᠢᠷᠠ (@egasmb) April 6, 2024

Moghol (or Mogholi; Dari: مُغُلی) is a critically endangered or possibly extinct Mongolic language spoken in the province of Herat, Afghanistan, in the villages of Kundur and Karez-i-Mulla. The speakers were the Moghol people, who numbered 2,000 members in the 1970s. They descend from the remnants of Genghis Khan's Mongol army stationed in Afghanistan in the 13th century.

In the 1970s, when the German scholar Michael Weiers did fieldwork on the language, few people spoke it, most knew it passively and most were older than 40. It is unknown if there are still speakers of the language.

The language has been strongly influenced by Persian in its phonology, morphology and syntax, causing Weiers to state that it has the appearance of a "true Inner Asian creole language".

Moghol's grammar, phonology, and script have all been heavily influenced by Persian, but at least its numerals can be traced back to Proto-Mongolic (Janhunen (2003):

English gloss Moghol Proto-Mongolic Modern Mongolian 1 one nikah ~ nika/n *nike/n neg 2 two qeyår ~ qiar *koxar ~ *koyar khoyor 3 three ghorbån ~ qurban *gurba/n gurav 4 four dorbån ~ durba/n *dörbe/n döröv 5 five tåbun ~ tabun *tabu/n tav 6 six åsun ~ essun ~ jurghan ~ shish *jirguxa/n zurgaa 7 seven dålån ~ húft *doluxa/n doloo 8 eight sålån ~ húshtu *na(y)ima/n naym 9 nine tåsån ~ no *yersü/n yös 10 ten arbån ~ arban ~ dá *xarba/n

