Zach Hershey called to my attention a phenomenon about the relationship between speech and writing (and meaning) that I long suspected might well be true, and I even collected plentiful evidence in support of it, but I was never absolutely certain that it was true, namely, that in many cases speakers of Sinitic languages have in mind sounds over characters. Now, with information provided by Zach, we have proof that Sinitic speakers in some cases are indeed thinking of sounds separately (apart from) hanzi.

I thought of you just now when I found out the name that a friend of mine chose for their newborn son, Yiming. As of right now, the son's name is Liú 刘 Yiming, because the parents have yet to "decide on the characters" for the name. So far, they have thought of using Yìmíng 翊鸣 ("assist-call / cry / make a sound"), Yìmíng 意鸣 ("wish / intention / meaning / sense-call / cry / make a sound"), or Yìmíng 意茗 ("wish / intention / meaning / sense-tea [buds / late-picked tea"). Maybe this happens more than I know, but I immediately thought that it was fascinating that, in their minds, they like the sound of the name, but haven't put a meaning, much less characters, to the sound yet. They are going to look at the shēngchén bāzì 生辰八字 ("birthday and horoscope", more precisely, "eight characters that indicate the year, month, date and double-hour of one's birth, used in fortune-telling") before they decide on the characters.

Any suggestions for the parents of the little boy? If you give characters, please also provide tones for yiming and the literal meaning of the two characters.

