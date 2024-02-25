« previous post |

From Jeff DeMarco:

A Chinese friend has been experimenting with AI, the result being guǐzi 鬼子 ("ghost characters"). We’ve seen something similar, but the hànzì 汉字 ("sinoglyph") manipulation is almost artistic. Have you encountered this before?

Well, I see a dragon's head in there, appropriate to the season / year. And I notice strokes and components that I'm familiar with from many other characters, so the machine is being truthful to what it was trained on, but I have no idea what it all adds up to.

