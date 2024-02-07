« previous post |

Photograph of a sign on a curry shop in Banqiao District, New Taipei City:

Close-up:

As the store explains on its Facebook page, its name is "咖哩作夥", where the first two syllables are the transcription for "curry" and also a Taiwanese pun for "with you", while the second two syllables mean "together". (See phonological and morphological notes from Chau Wu below.) Thus "咖哩作夥" ＝ "curry // with you together". That leads to the store's English name of "Eat Curry Together."

According to Wiktionary, the MSM pronunciation of 咖哩 is kālǐ, gālǐ, gālí; the Min Nan (Hokkien) pronunciation (POJ) is ka-lí / ka-lé. The MSM pronunciation of 作夥 is zuòhuǒ ("partner; together").

Phonological and morphological notes from Chau Wu

咖哩 and 咖喱 mean "curry". They are variant transcriptional forms of "curry" and are both correct. They have the identical pronunciation, and the same romanization: ka-lí (ka1-li2).

咖喱 seems to be primarily used in Japan, Hong Kong, and China. Consequently, this Cambridge dictionary uses it.

Katakana orthography, as on the shop's Facebook page: karē カレー.

People in Taiwan normally go by 咖哩, as in this recipe from Liberty Times of Taipei.

Other variants are 加里, 加釐 (both are listed in dictionaries only — not in common usage)

This is a homophonous pun. The restaurant just borrows the lesser-used variant form for 'curry' in Taiwan to mean 'with you'. There are no bona-fide Sinoglyphs to write the Taiwanese expression of 'with you'; it's totally vernacular.

Normally, for "with you" in Taiwanese, we would say kah-lí (in POJ). In Taipei, it is sometimes written as kap-lí (合你 / 和你). In quick speech, it becomes kah-lí. For the first element, in southern Taiwan (Tainan), the final stop, either -p or -h, disappears; so, it ends up as ka. Therefore, the owner of the restaurant plays a homophonous gimmick, turning ka-lí into 咖喱 with borrowed Sinoglyphs.

If you want to go there and try out their 咖哩, here's the location in Google Maps.

Desultory etymological notes on "curry"

1747 (as currey, first published recipe for the dish in English), from Tamil கறி (kaṟi), influenced by existing Middle English cury (“cooking”), from Middle French cuyre (“to cook”) (from which also cuisine), from Vulgar Latin cocere, from Latin coquere, present active infinitive of coquō.

Earlier cury found in 1390 cookbook Forme of Cury (Forms of Cooking) by court chefs of Richard II of England.

(Wiktionary)

a kind of Indian dish or the sauce used upon it, 1590s (as carriel), probably adopted into English via Portuguese caril and its plural caris, and ultimately derived from mingling of various south Indian (Dravidian) words including Middle Kannada, Middle Tamil and Malayalam kari, often indicating something "black in color" or "burnt," and thus applied broadly to spices and meats. In modern Indian cookery, "curry" refers to spice blends with turmeric as their key ingredient; spice blends without turmeric are called masala.

Of European dishes spiced after the Indian style, 1747 in British English. As the spice blend used in making the sauce, 1780. Extended to exotic, spicy sauces from outside of India (Thai curry, Indonesian curry, etc.) by 1680s. The verb meaning "flavor with curry" is by 1839.

The Murraya koenigii or Bergera koenigii is called curry tree, in English by 1822, probably through one of the south Indian languages. The kari name of the plant comes from the perceived blackness of the leaves (compare the Sanskrit name of the tree, krshnaneembapatram "black neem leaf.")

The Middle English term curry, cury, curye, etc. meaning "cookery; culinary art; concoction" (late 14c.) is unrelated to the Dravidian word or its eventual adoption into English. This word is from Old French queverie, "cookery; culinary art," ultimately from Latin coquus "cook."

(Etymonline)

Selected readings

[Thanks to Mark Swofford, Hsin-chun, and Chau Wu]

