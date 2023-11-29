« previous post |

[This is the first of two consecutive posts on things Indian. After reading them, if someone is prompted to send me material for a third, I'll be happy to make it a trifecta.]

Our entry point to the linguistically compelling topic of today's post is this Nikkei Asia (11/29/23) article by Barkha Shah in its "Tea Leaves" section:

Why it's worth learning ancient Sanskrit in the modern world:



India’s classical language is making a comeback via Telegram and YouTube

The author begins with a brief introduction to the language:

The language had its heyday in ancient India. The Vedas, a collection of poems and hymns, were written in Sanskrit between 1500 and 1200 B.C., along with other literary texts now known as the Upanishads, Granths and Vedangas. But while Sanskrit became the foundation for many (though not all) modern Indian languages, including Hindi, it faded away as a living tongue.

So I was taken aback when a former school friend told me recently that she was learning Sanskrit. How was she practicing, I wondered. The unexpected answer was that India's ancient literary language is now being taught to students all over the world on social media.

Prajwal Joshi, a 23-year-old Sanskrit student and teacher from Mysuru, in India's Karnataka state, started the Telegram channel Pathat Sanskritam (Learn Sanskrit) in September 2021 with the sole purpose of communicating and sharing knowledge in Sanskrit.

"I joined Telegram to improve my spoken English skills through voice chats," says Joshi. "But when I would introduce myself as a learner of Sanskrit, it would make people curious. That spurred the start of my channel, which now has over 1,200 members from Ukraine, London, Iran, India and [other countries]."

Joshi also has a YouTube channel with more than 12,000 subscribers on which he showcases short films that he makes in Sanskrit.

One aspect of the article that most caught my attention was the popularity of Sanskrit in Iran, and the reasons for it. One of the thousands of subscribers to Joshi's Sanskrit channels is:

…Mohammad Hosein Gholami Mehrabadi, a 50-year-old doctoral student of ancient languages at Iran's Tehran University. "In our course, we study Sanskrit as it helps us to understand Avesta — Zoroastrian religious texts composed in the Avestan language (an Old Persian language related to Sanskrit)," Mehrabadi says.

"We don't have Sanskrit experts, so learning how to communicate in this language is difficult here" Mehrabadi adds. "So, I engage in charcha (discussion) on the Telegram channel, I learn through YouTube videos, and I listen to Radio Sanskrit Bharati (an online service). I also use apps like Language Curry to further my knowledge."

Mehrabadi, who lives in Iran's Markazi province, says he is intrigued by the links between Sanskrit and Avestan. "We have so many common words in these two languages," he says. "In fact, when I hear someone speak in Sanskrit, I feel that it is my ancestors' language."

Another large group of students who are learning Sanskrit from Joshi's channels and other online resources are Yoga practitioners around the world.

In addition,

Learning Sanskrit is believed to help improve diction and pronunciation, even in a student's native tongue, because it requires mastery of a variety of pronunciation techniques ranging from guttural and palatal to those that come from the teeth or lips. Its emphasis on correct grammar also makes learning other languages easier, says Sindhu Sajeev, a teacher of yoga and Sanskrit in Bengaluru, where I now live.

The online learning methods used by many modern Sanskrit students are a radical departure from the traditional gurukul method, in which the language was passed down from gurus directly to students who lived with or near the guru for the period of learning.

Like the language, though, the gurukul system is not quite dead. The Montessori school that my 5-year-old daughter attends in Bengaluru teaches the children Sanskrit shlokas (verses), which she recites at home. My hope is that she does better than me at retaining her command of India's classical language in later life.

There's yet another way to approach the study of Sanskrit in the modern world that will be especially of interest to Language Log readers, namely, from the vantage of linguist. When I was studying Buddhism at the University of Washington (Seattle) in 1967-68, there were about ten students in my first-year Sanskrit course for Buddhologists and Indologists. What intrigued me greatly was that there was another beginning Sanskrit course being offered at the same time. It had many more students than the class I was in and was offered by the Linguistics Department. The rationale for encouraging (I can't remember if it was actually required) linguistics students to take Sanskrit was that the foundations of the scientific study of language had been laid by Panini, Patanjali, and other ancient Sanskrit grammarians around two and a half millennia ago (the first grammarians in the world), so that it would be good to have at least a basic understanding of the roots of the tradition. (source)

The overwhelming emphasis of Joshi's channels seems to treat Sanskrit as a spoken language. That is in stark contrast to the way I learned Sanskrit, strictly as a book language for philological purposes (i.e., Buddhology and Indology).

I've noticed that some younger Sanskrit scholars and teachers, such as Varun Khanna at Swarthmore College, approach Sanskrit pedagogy from an oral angle, while not eschewing textual studies.

Different strokes for different folks. No matter how you come to it, ancient Sanskrit, which was long thought to be a dead language, has of late been showing a surprising resilience and has been humming along quite nicely, dhanyavād धन्यवाद (which reminds me of our recent holiday).

