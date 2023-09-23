« previous post |

Shared by John Rohsenow and David Cahill / Isham Cook:

From Arthur Meursault (@emptymeursault)

This is a trope with which we're intimately familiar.

According to the Chinese government, of all peoples on earth, the Chinese people are unique in this regard, except that now, more and more, they are starting to hurt their own feelings, and are not dependent on foreigners to hurt their feelings.

Selected readings

Permalink