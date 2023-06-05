Annals of biang

June 5, 2023 @ 11:34 pm

Shop sign in Budapest:

Don't be cowed by the quixotic orthography.  The noodles are delicious, and you can get them right here in Philadelphia, and many other cities around the world.

Selected readings

[Thanks to Jonathan Silk]

  1. Thomas Rees said,

    June 6, 2023 @ 12:51 am

    I don’t call that “quixotic”; it’s just Hungarian.

