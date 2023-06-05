Annals of biang
Shop sign in Budapest:
Don't be cowed by the quixotic orthography. The noodles are delicious, and you can get them right here in Philadelphia, and many other cities around the world.
[Thanks to Jonathan Silk]
Thomas Rees said,
June 6, 2023 @ 12:51 am
I don’t call that “quixotic”; it’s just Hungarian.