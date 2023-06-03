« previous post |

I recently received this book:

Sūn Sīmiǎo, Sabine Wilms. Healing Virtue-Power: Medical Ethics and the Doctor's Dao. Whidbey Island WA: Happy Goat Productions, 2022.

ISBN: 978-1-7321571-9-4

As soon as I started to leaf through the volume, I was struck by its unusual format and usages: every Chinese character is accompanied by Hanyu Pinyin phonetic annotation with tones, and all terms and sentences are translated into English. But that's just the beginning; after introducing the original author and the translator, I will point out additional features of this remarkable, praiseworthy monograph.

Sūn Sīmiǎo 孫思邈 (d. 682), a physician and author of the Sui and Tang dynasty, was known as China's Yào wáng 藥王 ("King of Medicine") "for his significant contributions to Chinese medicine and tremendous care to his patients." (source)

Sabine Wilms holds a Ph.D. in East Asian Studies from the University of Arizona (2002) (c.v.)

Biography

Sabine Wilms is the author and translator of more than a dozen books on Chinese medicine. With a PhD in East Asian Studies and Medical Anthropology, she specializes in bringing ancient Chinese wisdom to life. In addition to writing, translating, and publishing her work through her company Happy Goat Productions, she lectures at conferences and schools around the world and mentors private students and small groups through her “Imperial Tutor” mentorship program (www.imperialtutor.com). Some of her favorite topics are gynecology, pediatrics, medical ethics, and “nurturing life” as envisioned in the Chinese medical classics.



Her publications include translations of Sun Simiao’s writings on gynecology and pediatrics (Venerating the Root); of the Divine Farmer’s Classic of Materia Medica (Shennong Bencao Jing); and of two books on Wang Fengyi’s system of “Five Element Virtue Healing” (Let the Radiant Yang Shine Forth and Twelve Characters); as well as extensively annotated translations and discussions of the Yellow Emperor’s Inner Classic, Plain Questions (Huangdi Nei Jing Suwen) Chapter Five, the “Great Discourse on the Resonant Manifestations of Yin and Yang” (published as Humming with Elephants); and of Qi Zhongfu’s Hundred Questions on Gynecology (Nüke Bai Wen, published as Channeling the Moon).



With a strong academic background in early Chinese philosophy, science, cosmology, and language, she is known for her historically and culturally sensitive approach to Chinese Medicine but also sees it as a living, effective, ever-changing, and much needed response to the issues of our modern times. She lives happy as a clam on Whidbey Island near Seattle.



Reminds me of Red Pine / Bill Porter (b. 1943), the eminent "translator of Chinese texts, primarily Taoist and Buddhist, including poetry and sūtras" (source), who lives nearby in Port Townsend. Being a bit of a hermit himself, Red Pine also writes about Chinese recluses. (see here, here, and here)

Here's an online description of Sabine Wilms' book on healing virtue-power:

Healing Virtue-Power: Medical Ethics and the Doctor’s Dao is a conversation across time and space, between the seventh-century hermit Sūn Sīmiǎo 孫思邈 and the contemporary translator Sabine Wilms, to address two sets of questions at the heart of the most ancient and precious texts in Chinese medicine: How do we find the DÀO 道 OF MEDICINE? How do we walk the PATH OF THE HEALER? How do we cultivate DÉ 德 “VIRTUE-POWER”? How do we learn and teach, recognize and transmit, replenish and nurture our HEALING SUPERPOWER?

To explore these questions and potential answers from the 7th-century Chinese and modern Western perspective, this book includes: Literal, line-by-line translations of Sūn Sīmiǎo’s two essays “On the Professional Practice of the Great Doctor” and “On the Sublime Sincerity of the Great Doctor,” which constitute the first two chapters of his Bèijí qiānjīn yàofāng 《備急千金要方》 from 652 CE, in Dr. Wilms’ trademark lucid style and elegant layout with the original Chinese text plus Pinyin transcription on the opposite page. A critical edition of the original Chinese source text. Over a hundred pages of detailed notes and discussions that provide historical, religious, philosophical, and medical context for Sūn Sīmiǎo’s writings. A 30-page preface by Dr. Wilms on “Honoring those Whose Shoulders We Stand On.” A 36-page conclusion by Dr. Wilms on “Acting by Non-Action: The Last Word?” Forewords by Michael Max and Z’ev Rosenberg.



In her quest for exactitude, Wilms is willing to invent new words like "qiology", which is the study of qì (also romanized as ch'i, chi, ki) 氣 ("vital energy"), that ineffable, primal substance-spirit of which all in the universe is composed, for which see here, here, and here.

Selected readings

