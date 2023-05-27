Chickee cakes
Taken at a restaurant in Hangzhou:
The big Chinese characters say:
Cant. gai1zai2 beng2 MSM jīzǎi bǐng
鸡仔饼
"phoenix cookie"
This is a type of chewy biscuit made with lard, originating in Guangzhou / Canton. (source) Its original name was Cant. siu2fung6 beng2 MSM xiǎofèng bǐng 小鳳餅 ("little phoenix cake").
Here are some recipes for "phoenix cookies". I noticed plenty of fat and sesame, peanuts, walnuts, etc., but no chicken.
In Cantonese gai1zai2 mui4jan4*2 雞仔媒人 means "busybody", where mui4jan4*2 媒人 by itself would ordinarily mean "matchmaker".
(source)
Cf. niúzǎikù / niúzǐkù 牛仔褲 / Cant. ngau4zai2 fu3 / Hakka ngiù-chṳ́-fu / Minnan [Hoklo / Taiwanese] gû-á-khò͘ / Wu [Shanghainese] 3nyieu-tse-khu ("jeans; denims; dungarees", lit. "cowboy pants"). (source)
Because the Cant. zai2 / Taishan doi2 / Hakka zai3 / Minbei ciě 仔 suffix is so essential for grasping the nuances of words containing this morpheme, it will be useful to look at the extensive list of definitions with example sentences in Wiktionary:
- (Cantonese, dialectal Hakka, Shehua) son (Classifier: 個／个 c; 粒 c)
- (Cantonese) child
- (Cantonese, slang) boyfriend (Classifier: 條／条 c)
- (Cantonese, slang) (young) male (Classifier: 條／条 c; 隻／只 c)
- (Cantonese, dialectal Hakka, Min Bei) Diminutive suffix.
- Denotes a young male of a particular trait.
- Denotes a young male of a particular occupation or background, often demeaningly.
- Used to call somebody affectionately. (For names, it is only used for males.)
- Demeaningly denotes somebody of a particular occupation or position.
- Denotes a young animal.
- Denotes something that is small in size.
- Denotes the younger sibling of one's spouse.
- Used with single-syllable nouns without denoting a specific meaning.
- (Cantonese) Used after a classifier to indicate that something is small in size and/or quantity.
- (Cantonese, slang, neologism) Suffix placed after a verb or adjective to sound cute and affectionate.
The word "chickee" actually means something in English (borrowed from a Native American term), but it does not have anything to do with chickens, little or otherwise):
Chikee or Chickee ("house" in the Creek and Mikasuki languages spoken by the Seminoles and Miccosukees) is a shelter supported by posts, with a raised floor, a thatched roof and open sides. Chickees are also known as chickee huts, stilt houses, or platform dwellings.
(source)
Tiny though it may be, 仔 is protean and powerful in its implications.
