Taken at a restaurant in Hangzhou:

The big Chinese characters say:

Cant. gai1zai2 beng2 MSM jīzǎi bǐng

鸡仔饼

"phoenix cookie"

This is a type of chewy biscuit made with lard, originating in Guangzhou / Canton. (source) Its original name was Cant. siu2fung6 beng2 MSM xiǎofèng bǐng 小鳳餅 ("little phoenix cake").

Here are some recipes for "phoenix cookies". I noticed plenty of fat and sesame, peanuts, walnuts, etc., but no chicken.

In Cantonese gai1zai2 mui4jan4*2 雞仔媒人 means "busybody", where mui4jan4*2 媒人 by itself would ordinarily mean "matchmaker".

(source)

Cf. niúzǎikù / niúzǐkù 牛仔褲 / Cant. ngau4zai2 fu3 / Hakka ngiù-chṳ́-fu / Minnan [Hoklo / Taiwanese] gû-á-khò͘ / Wu [Shanghainese] 3nyieu-tse-khu ("jeans; denims; dungarees", lit. "cowboy pants"). (source)

Because the Cant. zai2 / Taishan doi2 / Hakka zai3 / Minbei ciě 仔 suffix is so essential for grasping the nuances of words containing this morpheme, it will be useful to look at the extensive list of definitions with example sentences in Wiktionary:

The word "chickee" actually means something in English (borrowed from a Native American term), but it does not have anything to do with chickens, little or otherwise):

Chikee or Chickee ("house" in the Creek and Mikasuki languages spoken by the Seminoles and Miccosukees) is a shelter supported by posts, with a raised floor, a thatched roof and open sides. Chickees are also known as chickee huts, stilt houses, or platform dwellings.

(source)

Tiny though it may be, 仔 is protean and powerful in its implications.

Selected readings

