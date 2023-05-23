« previous post |

Is it really so?

Uncannily and independently, Apollo Wu* sent me the following note before I made this post:

Hànzì bǐ bù shàng zìmǔ wénzì de guānjiàn lǐngyù zàiyú páixù jiǎnsuǒ hé réngōng zhìnéng děng fāngmiàn. Fùzá fánsuǒ nán xué nán yòng shì dāngqián miàn duì de kùnnán. Hànzì wú xù gěi Zhōngguó wénhuà dǎshàng língluàn de làoyìn!

汉字 比不上 字母文字 的 关键 领域 在于 排序 检索 和 人工智能 等 方面。复杂 繁琐 难学难用 是 当前 面对的 困难。汉字 无序 给 中国 文化 打上 凌乱 的 烙印！

Google Translate:

The key areas where Chinese characters are not as good as alphabetic characters are sorting, retrieval and artificial intelligence. Complicated, cumbersome, difficult to learn and difficult to use are the difficulties we are currently facing. The disorder of Chinese characters marks Chinese culture as messy!

Baidu Fanyi:

The key areas where Chinese characters cannot compare to alphabetic characters are sorting and retrieval, as well as artificial intelligence. The current difficulty is that it is complex, cumbersome, difficult to learn, and difficult to use. The disorder of Chinese characters has left a messy imprint on Chinese culture!

Bing Translator:

The key areas where Chinese characters are inferior to alphabetic characters are in aspects such as sorting and retrieval and artificial intelligence. Complex, cumbersome, difficult to learn, and difficult to use are the difficulties we face today. Chinese characters disorder brand Chinese culture with mess!

DeepL

The key areas where Chinese characters are not as good as alphabetic characters are in the areas of sequencing, retrieval and artificial intelligence. Complex and cumbersome, difficult to learn and difficult to use are the current difficulties. The disorder of Chinese characters has put a messy stamp on Chinese culture!

VHM:

I could make my own translation of Apollo's text, but considering that he raises the matter of artificial intelligence (and other basic linguistic issues), I thought this was an opportune moment to compare several online translation tools that are relevant to the capability of AI.

I was thunderstruck to receive this particular message from Apollo in advance of the time when he could have read my recent post on Cantonese romanization. Must be something in the air.

P.S.: Note that Apollo, even though writing in sinoglyphs, indicates word division and parsing by separating with an extra space between characters.

P.P.S.: This has been the credo of Apollo, a former United Nations translator (Chinese-English) and software designer, since I first met him around four decades ago.

*See this comment for a note on Apollo's name.

