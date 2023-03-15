« previous post |

The Chinese notice says:

Běn yíngyè chǎngsuǒ jǐn xiàn Màidāngláo yòngcān gùkè shǐyòng

本营业场所仅限麦当劳用餐顾客使用

"This place of business is reserved for McDonald's dine-in customers"

Can't be too careful when you enter certain places of business.

