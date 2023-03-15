Tasty McDonald's customer
The Chinese notice says:
Běn yíngyè chǎngsuǒ jǐn xiàn Màidāngláo yòngcān gùkè shǐyòng
本营业场所仅限麦当劳用餐顾客使用
"This place of business is reserved for McDonald's dine-in customers"
Can't be too careful when you enter certain places of business.
Ross Presser said,
March 15, 2023 @ 2:13 pm
It's a shame because that translation is really close to being a valid gloss. Just a different preposition like "for" would fix it.
David Marjanović said,
March 15, 2023 @ 2:27 pm
An old problem, Older Than Feudalism as they say on TVTropes: genetivus subiectivus, genetivus obiectivus…