March 15, 2023 @ 1:40 pm · Filed by under Lost in translation

The Chinese notice says:

Běn yíngyè chǎngsuǒ jǐn xiàn Màidāngláo yòngcān gùkè shǐyòng

本营业场所仅限麦当劳用餐顾客使用

"This place of business is reserved for McDonald's dine-in customers"

Can't be too careful when you enter certain places of business.

[h.t. John Rohsenow]

2 Comments »

  1. Ross Presser said,

    March 15, 2023 @ 2:13 pm

    It's a shame because that translation is really close to being a valid gloss. Just a different preposition like "for" would fix it.

  2. David Marjanović said,

    March 15, 2023 @ 2:27 pm

    An old problem, Older Than Feudalism as they say on TVTropes: genetivus subiectivus, genetivus obiectivus

