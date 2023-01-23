« previous post | next post »

The struggle for cultural priority, supremacy, and naming between China and Korea is perennial: fishing nets, printing with metal movable type, kimchi…. Now it's over the lunar new year that is currently being celebrated.

"NewJeans' Danielle apologizes for calling the 'Lunar New Year' 'Chinese New Year'"

Yaki-Jones, allkpop (1/21/23)

"Chinese netizens terrorize the Instagrams of Korean celebrities who gave lunar new year greetings, including IVE's Wonyoung and CL"

Yaki-Jones, allkpop (1/22/23)

Might be better to avoid the orthological controversy altogether and just refer to it as the Lunar New Year.

Selected readings

From Alex Baumans

Permalink