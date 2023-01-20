« previous post |

Sophie MacDonald asks:

I have been an on-and-off reader of Language Log for several years, and have always enjoyed your contributions, though I’m not a linguist. I do work on formal language theory sometimes, but very much within mathematics and computer science, not linguistics.

Recently, a music theorist colleague asked me for help with a question. She is engaging with the body of literature that applies linguistic ideas and methods to the study of music, and she is in particular working with the idea that it is hard to give a definition of a chord or a melodic phrase that actually makes sense within musical practice. She was asking for linguistic sources indicating the difficulty of saying what a word is, which might be useful for the point she is making.

I remember that you have written on LLog before about some Chinese students’ difficulties in distinguishing between words and characters, so you were the first person I thought of. If you have any sources on this idea—the ambiguity of what a word is—or any ideas of where I could look, I would be very grateful.

Of course, we could take the easy way out and give an encyclopedia or dictionary definition for "chord":

A chord, in music, is any harmonic set of pitches / frequencies consisting of multiple notes (also called "pitches") that are heard as if sounding simultaneously.

(source)

And for "melodic phrase":

…a succession of notes forming a distinctive sequence. synonyms: air, line, melodic line, melody, strain, tune.

(source)

I sense that what Sophie and her colleague are after is something that is much greater and deeper than a dictionary definition.

As we might say in a Chinese sort of way, after all (dàodǐ 到底) what IS a chord? What IS a musical phrase?

The ambiguity of words. The fuzziness of reality

Selected readings

