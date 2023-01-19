« previous post | next post »

The English is a mess, but the Arabic (top) and Urdu (bottom) make sense:

Arabic:

Khaas lanisa faqt la yasmah bad badqwal al rijal abda.

Alternative transliteration:

Khass lil-nisa’ faqat la-yasmah bi-dukhul al-rijal abadan.

"Special for women only. Not allowed to enter for men." ( or men can never enter)

Alternative translation:

“Private, for Women Only: Entry by Men is Never Permitted.”

Urdu:

Yeh haha silat auwraton key lieyeh hai. Mardi ko dakhtan manah hai.

"This space is only for women. It is forbidden for men to enter."

