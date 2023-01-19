Special womem
The English is a mess, but the Arabic (top) and Urdu (bottom) make sense:
Arabic:
Khaas lanisa faqt la yasmah bad badqwal al rijal abda.
Alternative transliteration:
Khass lil-nisa’ faqat la-yasmah bi-dukhul al-rijal abadan.
"Special for women only. Not allowed to enter for men." ( or men can never enter)
Alternative translation:
“Private, for Women Only: Entry by Men is Never Permitted.”
Urdu:
Yeh haha silat auwraton key lieyeh hai. Mardi ko dakhtan manah hai.
"This space is only for women. It is forbidden for men to enter."
You can guess why: see here and here for a sample of reasons why.
AntC said,
January 19, 2023 @ 9:52 am
The English is a mess,
Indeed. From the English alone, I'm left wondering whether the sign is excluding Women in general or excluding some specific category of Women, or excluding Men, or even all of the above.
reasons why
All of the religions of Abraham have gender-specific segregations. (In my youth, women were expected to cover their heads in CofE and Catholic churches; whereas men were to be bare-headed.)