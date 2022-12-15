« previous post |

Article in Popular Science:

This ancient language puzzle was impossible to solve—until a PhD student cracked the code



The discovery makes it possible to translate any word written in Sanskrit.



Laura Baisas (12/15/22)

Some universities require Sanskrit for all linguistics students and some universities have two first-year Sanskrit courses, one for linguistics students and one for Indologists and other humanists. That's a tribute to Pāṇini पाणिनि (ca. 6th-4th c. BC) — no, not the bread roll — rather, the world's first grammarian. His 3,996 verses or rules on linguistics, syntax, and semantics in "eight chapters" (Aṣṭādhyāyī) are as terse and precise as mathematical equations. You'd think that, after two and a half millennia of intense study by thousands upon thousands of pandits, they'd all have been solved by now. Apparently not, since one was just solved for the first time a few years ago.

A PhD student studying at the University of Cambridge has solved a puzzle that has stumped scholars since the fifth century BCE. Rishi Rajpopat decoded a rule taught by Pāṇini, an Indian grammarian who is believed to have lived in present-day northwest Pakistan and southeast Afghanistan.

…

Rajpopat decoded a 2,500-year-old algorithm that can accurately use Pāṇini’s “language machine” for the first time.

…

“Pāṇini had an extraordinary mind, and he built a machine unrivaled in human history,” said Rajpopat. “He didn’t expect us to add new ideas to his rules. The more we fiddle with Pāṇini’s grammar, the more it eludes us.”

Often, two or more of Pāṇini’s rules can be applied at the same time and step in the process, which has left scholars agonizing over which rule or step to choose.

An algorithm is needed to solve this rules conflict, which affects millions of Sanskrit words, including certain forms of the commonly used “mantra” and “guru.” Pāṇini had a metarule to help the user decide which rule should be applied if a rule conflict occurred, but it has been misinterpreted by scholars for the last 2,500 years.

Traditionally, Pāṇini’s metarule has been interpreted as: in the event of a conflict between two rules of equal strength, the rule that comes later in the grammar’s serial order wins. However, Rajpopat argues that Pāṇini meant that between rules applicable to the left and right sides of a word respectively, Pāṇini wanted us to choose the rule applicable to the right side.

“I had a eureka moment in Cambridge. After nine months trying to crack this problem, I was almost ready to quit, I was getting nowhere. So I closed the books for a month and just enjoyed the summer, swimming, cycling, cooking, praying and meditating,” said Rajpopat. “Then, begrudgingly I went back to work, and, within minutes, as I turned the pages, these patterns starting emerging, and it all started to make sense. There was a lot more work to do but I’d found the biggest part of the puzzle.”

By using this interpretation that Pāṇini expected the rule applicable to the right side to be chosen, Rajpopat found the ancient scholar’s language machine produced grammatically correct words consistently and with almost no exceptions.

Over the next two-and-a-half years, he worked to solve problems in what he had found and presented. In addition to understanding more Sanskrit texts, the algorithm that runs Pāṇini’s grammar can potentially be taught to computers.

“Computer scientists working on Natural Language Processing gave up on rule-based approaches over 50 years ago,” said Rajpopat. “So teaching computers how to combine the speaker’s intention with Pāṇini’s rule-based grammar to produce human speech would be a major milestone in the history of human interaction with machines, as well as in India’s intellectual history.”

Here's the citation for Rajpopat's PhD thesis:

Rajpopat, R. In Pāṇini We Trust: Discovering the Algorithm for Rule Conflict Resolution in the Aṣṭādhyāyī (Doctoral thesis). https://doi.org/10.17863/CAM.80099

And here's the abstract

If two rules are simultaneously applicable at a given step in a Pāṇinian derivation, which of the two should be applied? Put differently, in the event of a ‘conflict’ between the two rules, which rule wins? In the Aṣṭādhyāyī, Pāṇini has taught only one metarule, namely, 1.4.2 vipratiṣedhe paraṁ kāryam, to address this problem. Traditional scholars interpret it as follows: ‘in the event of a conflict between two rules of equal strength, the rule that comes later in the serial order of the Aṣṭādhyāyī, wins.’ Pāṇinīyas claim that if one rule is nitya, and its simultaneously applicable counterpart is anitya, or if one is antaraṅga and the other bahiraṅga, or if one is an apavāda (exception) and the other the utsarga (general rule), then the two rules are not equally strong and consequently, we cannot use 1.4.2 to resolve the conflict between them. The nitya, antaraṅga and apavāda rules are stronger than their respective counterparts and thus win against them. But this system of conflict resolution is far from perfect: the tradition has had to write numerous additional metarules to account for umpteen exceptions. In this thesis, I propose my own solution to the problem of rule conflict which I have developed by relying exclusively on Pāṇini’s Aṣṭādhyāyī. I replace the aforementioned traditional categories of rule conflict with a new classification, based on whether the two rules are applicable to the same operand (Same Operand Interaction, SOI), or to two different operands (Different Operand Interaction, DOI). I argue that, in case of SOI, the more specific i.e., the ‘exception’ rule, wins. Additionally, I develop a systematic method for the identification of the ‘more specific’ rule – based on Pāṇini’s style of rule composition. I also argue that, in order to deal with DOI, Pāṇini has composed 1.4.2, which I interpret as follows: ‘in case of DOI (vipratiṣedha), the right-hand side (para) operation (kārya) prevails.’ I support my conclusions with both textual and derivational evidence. I also discuss my interpretation of certain metarules teaching substitution and augmentation, the concept of aṅga, and the asiddha and asiddhavat rules and expound on not only their interaction with 1.4.2 but also their influence on the overall functioning of the Pāṇinian machine.

I should note that one of the world's greatest authorities on Pāṇini, George Cardona, taught in the linguistics department at Penn. Supposedly he could recite the Aṣṭādhyāyī from memory, parts of it even backward, syllable by syllable, so it is said. I do not know that for a fact, but I did hear George flawlessly and effortlessly recite long sections of the text. When I left Harvard (where they had one Sanskritist) to come to Philadelphia in 1979 — taking a pay cut in the process — there were half a dozen other distinguished Sanskritists at Penn. Together, they produced many of the greatest Sanskrit scholars and teachers in North America for the next three decades. Being at Penn in those days was like being in Sanskrit heaven. It's still a great place for Indian studies.

Selected readings

[h.t. Don Wyatt and Angela Sheng]

Permalink