Two years ago, during the middle of lockdown when we had to teach all of our courses via zoom, one student was conspicuously superior to all the other dozen or so students in my first-year Literary Sinitic / Classical Chinese (LS/CC) class. She was clearly an innately smart student, but in addition she seemed to possess a special knack for grasping the grammar, structure, and meaning of the texts we read day after day. When it came to parsing a particularly difficult passage, she was consistently the one who could figure it out fastest and most accurately. I had no idea to what particular talent or prior training her excellence could be attributed.

I should mention that this student was from China, as were two-thirds of the others. Only one-third of the class were from other countries. I should note, parenthetically, that by and large the more languages a student knows well when he or she takes LS/CC, the better she or he tends to perform in my class. For example, one of the best students in recent years was a Mexican whose native tongue is Spanish and who is advanced in Korean. I let him pronounce the texts in Korean.

Back to the top student who is the focus of this post. Having taught so many students online during the lockdowns, it is always an uncanny experience later to meet them in reality. A few days ago, after she managed to succeed in returning to America (she had been here for her freshman and sophomore years before her parents called her to return to China during the pandemic), she came to see me.

So I don't have to refer to her only as a pronoun, during the remainder of this post I will call the student in question Binghan.

Binghan knocked on my door. When I saw her standing outside in the hallway, I was surprised to find that she was a foot taller than I thought she was from seeing her only on zoom the previous year. I invited Binghan to come in and sit down, whereupon we began an enjoyable chat.

It wasn't long before I told her that I thought her LS/CC was exceptionally good and wondered how it had gotten that way. Without any hesitation and with a big smile, she told me that her high school teacher of LS/CC had taught her a secret method. The teacher told Binghan that, if you really want to excel in LS/CC, conscientiously translate everything into Mandarin. That way, you'll be able to know if you really understand a passage or not, whether it makes sense to you or not.

Binghan said that she was the only student in her high school class who followed the teacher's advice because it required additional effort, viz., writing out an accurate, genuine Mandarin translation, without letting yourself slip back into LS/CC.

Having reached this point in preparing the present post, I recalled that I had touched on this matter a year and a half ago: "The importance of translation for learning Literary Sinitic" (6/27/21). There you can learn more about the virtue of what Neil Kubler has called "the Zihan Guo and William Hung and Victor Mair school of using translation as an effective device for teaching and learning Classical Chinese". Let this post be a confirmation and verification of that previous post.

