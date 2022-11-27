The ultimate protest against censorship
#白纸 pic.twitter.com/N8DQrTzxtt— 墙国蛙蛤蛤🐸 (@GFWfrog) November 27, 2022
People are doing this all over China now.
Victor Mair said,
November 27, 2022 @ 1:12 pm
The hashtag: #báizhǐ #白纸 (#blank paper)
번하드 said,
November 27, 2022 @ 1:43 pm
Whoa, me that only knows a few dozen hanja (well, Korea's flavour of sinograms) spontaneosly guessed this must mean 백지(白紙)!
The power of context and being accustomed to a language that requires a lot of it.
Jarek Weckwerth said,
November 27, 2022 @ 5:11 pm
Is this modelled on the anti-war protesters in Russia?
Christian Horn said,
November 27, 2022 @ 6:10 pm
I would think that this context everybody on the world can establish, that this means "I have a right to say my opinion".
Also in Japan we would call this 白紙.
Chau said,
November 27, 2022 @ 8:18 pm
@Jarek Weckwerth: "Is this modelled on the anti-war protesters in Russia?"
According to news18.com, it started in June 2020 in Hong Kong:
The anti-government protest movement that escalated in June 2020 had spawned an explosion of public art and graffiti, some of it calling for independence for the Chinese-ruled territory or urging residents to “liberate” the financial hub.
But the city’s government had said the popular slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times," daubed on walls and banners, amounted to a call for separatism or subversion – offences punishable with long jail terms under the new law. In response, one 50-year-old campaigner held up a blank sheet of paper at a small lunch-time protest.
The point, he had said was to highlight what he saw as censorship. And everyone already knew the slogans by heart, he added, so there was no longer any need to write them down.
“These slogans will always be in my heart and those words will always stay on white paper, which will never disappear,” the man, who wore a mask and only gave his surname, Leung told Reuters.
(Source) https://www.news18.com/news/explainers/why-are-chinese-protesters-holding-up-blank-white-papers-against-xi-jinping-explained-6481903.html
A-chan! said,
November 27, 2022 @ 8:54 pm
the hashtag as transcribed in different Chinese varieties as well as other Sino-Xenic transcriptions:
>MSM Pinyin: báizhǐ
>MSM Wade-Giles: pai-chih
>Cantonese Jyutping: baak6 zi2
>Cantonese Yale w/ tone markers: baahk jí
>Hakka PFS: pha̍k-chṳ́
>Min Bei KCR: bā-cṳě
>Min Dong BUC: băh-cāi
>Min Nan POJ: pe̍h-chóa
>Korean RR: baekji
>Japanese kana/romaji: はくし (hakushi)
>Vietnamese Han Nom: bạch chỉ/giấy