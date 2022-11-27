« previous post |

The photographs below are of government lockdown slogans on signs in Chinese cities. The first was taken by a former student of mine in Guangzhou, and the other two are from Weibo.

In the first photograph, the last line is so awkward that if seems ungrammatical and barely makes sense. As shown in the following analysis, it's the result of a forced rhyme.

1., 2. (left, right)

1.

Wǒ wèi kàng yì wú xiū, huàn lái bìngdú bàxiū.

我为抗疫无休，换来病毒罢休。

Translation: I never stop fighting the epidemic; in return, the virus will give up.

Rhyming words: 无休，罢休。（xīu）

2.

Qǐng nín huí jiā shàng lóu, gòng bī bìngdú wú yǒu.

请您回家上楼，共逼病毒无友。

Translation: Please [VHM: you {respectful form}] go home and go upstairs, together forcing the virus to be friendless.

rhyming words：上楼（lóu）无友（yǒu）

3.

3.

Jīntiān dàochù luànpǎo, míngtiān féntóu zhǎngcǎo.

今天到处乱跑，明天坟头长草。

Translation：If you run around everywhere today, grass will grow on your grave tomorrow.

rhyming words：乱跑（pǎo）长草（cǎo）

4.

4.

Jīntiān shàngmén, míngtiān shàngfén.

今天上门，明天上坟。

Translation：If you go visit people today, you will go to the grave tomorrow.

rhyming words：门（mén）坟（fén)

5.

5.

Rúguǒ bùxiǎng zài fángjiān, nà jiù qǐng jìn tàipíngjiān.

如果不想在房间，那就请进太平间。

Translation：If you don't want to stay in your room, you might as well go to the morgue.

rhyming words：房间，太平间。（jiān）

With this sort of arbitrary, extremist, martinetish attitude toward SARS-CoV-2, it's no wonder that the CCP authorities are imposing such ruthless lockdowns all over the PRC, nor that riots are erupting everywhere.

