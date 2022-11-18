Zoroastrianism between Iranic and Sinitic
I've always been intrigued by this odd character: 祆. It's got a "spirit; cult" semantophore (radical; classifier) on the left (shì 礻) and a "heaven" phonophore (tiān 天) on the right. Read "xiān", it is customarily translated as "deity; divinity; Heaven" and is thought of as the central figure of Xiānjiào 祆教 ("xian doctrine / religion"). The traditional Chinese explanation of Xiānjiào 祆教 is Bàihuǒjiào 拜火教 ("fire-worshipping doctrine / religion"), which is rendered into English as "Zoroastrianism" or "Mazdaism". According to zdic, Xiān is Ormazda, god of the Zoroastrians; extended to god of the Manicheans.
One of the things about 祆 that puzzled me the most is how to get from the pronunciation of its phonophore, tiān 天 ("heaven; sky"), to its own pronunciation, xiān.
- Middle Sinitic: /hen/
- (Zhengzhang): /*qʰliːn/
(source)
tiān 天
- Middle Sinitic: /tʰen/
- (Baxter–Sagart): /*l̥ˤi[n]/, /*l̥ˤi[n]/
- (Zhengzhang): /*qʰl'iːn/
(source)
Chris Button remarks on the phonology of this mysterious glyph:
I’ve been thinking about 祆 and its Middle Chinese x- onset. As you probably know, I don’t buy the theory that it is a dialectal divergence from 天 via a lateral onset largely because the oracle bone inscriptions suggest that 天 originally began with a plosive. I seem to align with Schuessler’s etymological dictionary in that regard. I also don’t think 忝 with its lateral onset but bilabial coda is related, but that’s another story.
Thus spake Zarathustra. What did the Chinese hear?
