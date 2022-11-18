« previous post |

I've always been intrigued by this odd character: 祆. It's got a "spirit; cult" semantophore (radical; classifier) on the left (shì 礻) and a "heaven" phonophore (tiān 天) on the right. Read "xiān", it is customarily translated as "deity; divinity; Heaven" and is thought of as the central figure of Xiānjiào 祆教 ("xian doctrine / religion"). The traditional Chinese explanation of Xiānjiào 祆教 is Bàihuǒjiào 拜火教 ("fire-worshipping doctrine / religion"), which is rendered into English as "Zoroastrianism" or "Mazdaism". According to zdic, Xiān is Ormazda, god of the Zoroastrians; extended to god of the Manicheans.

One of the things about 祆 that puzzled me the most is how to get from the pronunciation of its phonophore, tiān 天 ("heaven; sky"), to its own pronunciation, xiān.

(source)

tiān 天

(source)

Chris Button remarks on the phonology of this mysterious glyph:

I’ve been thinking about 祆 and its Middle Chinese x- onset. As you probably know, I don’t buy the theory that it is a dialectal divergence from 天 via a lateral onset largely because the oracle bone inscriptions suggest that 天 originally began with a plosive. I seem to align with Schuessler’s etymological dictionary in that regard. I also don’t think 忝 with its lateral onset but bilabial coda is related, but that’s another story.

Since 祆 (and earlier 天 for 祆) seems to have been being used with its fricative x- onset well before it was borrowed specifically for Zoroastrian purposes, it occurs to me that perhaps we are dealing with a fusion pronunciation of the broader term 胡天 (an attested compound) that was then given its own character as 祆. The Old Chinese *g in 胡 would have been in the process of shifting to a velar fricative articulation by Middle Chinese in any case, and the aspirated t- of 天 could have then contributed to its emergence as a voiceless velar fricative x-.

Thus spake Zarathustra. What did the Chinese hear?

Selected readings

