How Many Languages Are There in China?
At least three hundred.
I like the title, not the one on the first panel, but the one at the top of each frame, which I have also given as the title of this post.
You probably don't have time to watch the whole video (13:54), but it's pretty good:
Two suggestions from me:
1.
The speakers are still calling all these languages / varieties "dialects", which means they must be mutually intelligible and / or at least closely related, which is far, far from the truth.
From Middle French dialecte, from Latin dialectos, dialectus, from Ancient Greek διάλεκτος (diálektos, “conversation, the language of a country or a place or a nation, the local idiom which derives from a dominant language”), from διαλέγομαι (dialégomai, “I participate in a dialogue”), from διά (diá, “inter, through”) + λέγω (légō, “I speak”).
(linguistics, strict sense) A lect (often a regional or minority language) as part of a group or family of languages, especially if they are viewed as a single language, or if contrasted with a standardized idiom that is considered the 'true' form of the language (for example, Cantonese as contrasted with Mandarin Chinese or Bavarian as contrasted with Standard German).
Synonym: (often derogatory) patois
-
- (linguistics, broad sense) A variety of a language that is characteristic of a particular area, community or social group, differing from other varieties of the same language in relatively minor ways as regards grammar, phonology, and lexicon.
- (derogatory) Language that is perceived as substandard or wrong.
- (colloquial) A language existing only in an oral or non-standardized form, especially a language spoken in a developing country or an isolated region.
- Synonym: vernacular
Why must these local lects be stigmatized?
Let's use the neutral, linguistically exact term "topolect", calqued on Sinitic "fāngyán 方言" (NOT "dialect").
(linguistics) dialect; topolect; regional language variety
2.
Instead of referring to all of the many languages of China as "Chinese", I propose that they be divided into two main groups, "Sinitic" and "non-Sinitic". Sinitic includes all the languages of China that fall under the designation Hànyǔ 漢語, not just Mandarin, and especially not just Modern Standard Mandarin (MSM) (Pǔtōnghuà 普通話). Non-Sinitic would include Mongolic, Tungusic, Turkic, and the scores of other languages that are unrelated to Hànyǔ 漢語 ("Sinitic").
China is not a nation of linguistic uniformity, as is often falsely alleged.
Philip Anderson said,
November 17, 2022 @ 8:21 am
Is topolect being used as a classification between dialect and language, or as a neutral term to avoid choosing one or the other?
I agree that describing the non-Sinitic languages spoken in China as Chinese is misleading – Breton is not French, although it is a language of France. In terms of relationship, should Sinitic be considered more of a language family or a branch, like Romance?
Jonathan Smith said,
November 17, 2022 @ 9:02 am
Fāngyán 方言, whence topolect, is arguably etymologically neutral (even here I am doubtful re: current and historical neutrality of fāng ~'region'), but has been and is used — cf. patois in France — to marginalize and stigmatize regional Chinese languages. My sense from afar is that the current tendency in Taiwan is to employ this term (also Taiwanese hong-gân) in the manner of Eng. dialect, i.e., to name regionally distinct but mutually intelligible varieties of e.g. Taiwanese but not say Taiwanese generally in contrast to Hakka, Mandarin, etc. (after all "jiǎng fāngyán" 講方言 not along ago named the crime of using one's home language in e.g. classroom environments.)
Hànyǔ 漢語, which is used in all kinds of ways, is anyway also not a term that finds much favor among advocates for regional languages given the underlying suggestion of some meaningful ethno-historical "Han" unity.