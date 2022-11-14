« previous post |

People studying Sinitic and other languages featuring particles tend to deemphasize them as some sort of window dressing — ornament, elaboration — not much different from intonation or emphasis. Witness this comment by an accomplished student of several Asian languages:

Unfortunately, these particles play only a peripheral role in Western (Latin-based) accounts of grammar and therefore miss out on the scrutiny given to other parts of speech. I know that my Vietnamese teachers dismissed them as 'meaningless'. This is a pity since they play an incredibly important role in conveying meaning. In fact, the ability to use them properly is half the battle in learning to sound like a native!

It would be an interesting exercise to do an interlinguistic comparison of these kinds of particles, but first you would need to develop a systematic analysis of the nuances they convey (affirmation, confirmation, tentativeness, contradiction, etc.).

Particles may convey essential aspectual, modal, structural, and other functions. Here's some evidence for the importance of particles from the language acquisition experience of a bilingual child.

Mark Metcalf and his wife, Terry, recently spent three weeks visiting their son, Ben, and his wife, Claire, in Taiwan with their just-turned-three son, Austin.

Mark reports that Ben and Claire have made a serious effort to give the grandson, Austin, the benefits of both English and Chinese (Taiwan Mandarin [Táiwān guóyǔ 台灣國語]). Both Ben and Claire are bilingual. However, given the realities of the environment, most of the grandson's time is spent interacting in Chinese. Consequently, when the grandparents, Mark and Terry (who are also both bilingual) Skype / Line or meet Austin in person, they're encouraged to interact with him only in English. Their observations? Austin usually has no issues switching languages to appropriately communicate. When his parents speak in Chinese, he responds in Chinese. And in English, English. Intentional differentiation is not even a 'thing.' However, at times when he's speaking English, he'll mix in appropriate / Chinese particles to clarify his meaning – specifically le 了, ba 吧, ma 嗎, etc.

I wonder if that sort of insertion is common among toddlers elsewhere.



