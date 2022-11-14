« previous post |

From T.S.:

I have read before about English’s very rigid adjective order – we say “nice green chair” not “green nice chair”.

A recent (not very funny) sketch on Saturday Night Live featured Amy Schumer extolling the virtues of wearing a “Big dumb hat”. The punchline was that this accessorises perfectly with a “Dumb little dog”.

“Big dumb hat” sounds right and “Dumb big hat” sound wrong.

“Dumb little dog” sounds right and “Little dumb dog” sounds wrong.

Whither English’s rigid adjective order?

Short answer: It's complicated.

Longer answer: There's a long history of work on related topics, starting with Pāṇini. A classic and accessible reference is Cooper and Ross's brilliant 1975 paper "World Order". They focus primarily on the order of elements in conjunctions ("bigger and better", "fore and aft", "cat and mouse", "now and then", "here and there", …), and describe a complex web of semantic and phonological influences. They cite Jespersen in support of the idea that such "freezing" also applies "in compound words, particularly compounds involving reduplication" ("namby-pamby", "razzle-dazzle", "hickory-dickory-dock"). And they also note (pp. 94-96) that "It seems safe to conclude […] that at least some of the principles governing the ordering of conjuncts and the ordering of prenominal adjectives are the same."

On the phonological side, they list the following constraints (p.71):

Compared to place 1 elements, place 2 elements contain, other factors being equal: more syllables (Pāṇini's law) longer resonant nuclei more initial consonants a more obstruent initial element, if both place 1 and place 2 elements start with only one consonant vowel containing a lower second formant frequency fewer final consonants a less obstruent final segment, if both place 1 and place 2 elements end in a single consonant

Applying these principles to the cited pair of examples, we see that

In combining big and dumb, principles (5) and (7) apply, so we prefer "big dumb". (And maybe principle (2) as well…)

In combining little and dumb, principle (1) applies, so we prefer "dumb little".

There are some semantic principles that also apply, from the 1975 paper and from other work since then — but I'll leave it there for now, except to add that the cited "nice green" vs. "?green nice" preference might be due to the subjectivity constraint, as well as principles (3) and (7) from the phonological list above.

Those who want more can consult some of the 500-odd works that cite "World Order". I was especially struck by Kwon and Matsuda's 2019 paper "On the ordering of elements in ideophonic echo-words versus prosaic dvandva compounds, with special reference to Korean and Japanese". The abstract:

Building on Childs’s (Pragmat Soc 5(3):341–354, 2014) proposal that skewed phonotactic distributions provide a legitimate resource for expressiveness in ideophones, often described as iconic words, this study examines whether there are differences in element ordering between ideophonic echo-words and prosaic dvandva compounds, with special reference to Korean and Japanese. Measured against Cooper and Ross’s (in: Papers from the parasession on functionalism, Chicago Linguistic Society, Chicago, pp 63–111, 1975) claimed-to-be-universal phonological constraints for the ordering of conjoined elements pertaining to element-initial consonants and vowels, the study reveals that both Korean and Japanese data comply with the constraints in general. However, in Korean, echo-words are significantly different from dvandva compounds in their compliance with the consonant constraint while they are not so with the vowel constraint. In reverse, echowords and dvandva compounds in Japanese show a significant difference in their compliance with the vowel constraint but not with the consonant constraint. The findings provide quantitative evidence for the cross-linguistic applicability of the proposed phonological principles for element ordering and the language-specific phonotactic deviance of ideophones vis-a`-vis the matrix language for the preferred ordering patterns.

