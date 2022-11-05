« previous post |

A PRC graduate student in Chinese literature at Indiana University sent along this clever arrangement of "Happy Birthday":

For the record, here are the usual tones for the spoken Mandarin version of "Happy Birthday":

Zhù nǐ shēngrì kuàilè

祝你生日快乐

I've sung "Happy Birthday" in Chinese hundreds of times, and every single time I have felt uncomfortable about how to fit the tones with the melody. I suspect that others must feel the same way too. They seem to do it in a warbling, wobbling sort of way, or just capitulate to the Western melody — regardless of the Mandarin (Cantonese, Taiwanese, etc.) tones.

Selected readings

Permalink