Here is the first page of a letter sent from China (Tongzhou, Beijing) to the US (Trenton, NJ) by a missionary in 1888. The missionary’s name is James Ingram. My colleagues in China are very interested in what the letter says, but they cannot read the script.



(credit: Yale Divinity Library)



My colleagues in China think that it might be Hebrew, but as soon as I looked at the writing, it seemed like Pitman shorthand:

I cannot read Pitman shorthand, but if any Language Log readers are able to do so, or if I am mistaken and this is some other kind of writing, my Chinese colleagues and I would be very grateful for any help you can offer by way of decipherment and translation.

Because he wrote with such a flowing, graceful hand, I was curious to learn more about James Ingram, and was greatly rewarded when I came upon this account of the man:

Dr. Ingram was an extraordinary man! He dedicated his life to helping others. After his education in local schools in Vineland, New Jersey. He continued his education, graduating from the University of Pennsylvania Medical Dept. His first practice was in Vineland between 1883 and 1887, when he then became a medical missionary for the American Board of Foreign Missions. He and his first wife, Sally Voss, sailed to North China to join the medical compound in Tungchou, near Peking. He taught himself the Chinese language and translated “Hare’s Therapeutics “ and other medical books into Chinese so that the two medical schools he helped establish would have books for the students. He had to create new words for many medical terms that did not exist in the Chinese language, such as suture, and antiseptic. He also co-wrote a second book, “Analysis of the Chinese Characters” to help others learn the language. Life was not easy; he buried three of his children, and his first wife, he was in major and minor wars, but he rose above all his trials serving vast areas as surgeon, general practitioner, educator and even architect! He helped in the design of the Peking Union Medical College. His patients were from all levels of income. He fought epidemics of Bubonic Plaque, helped fight famines, invented a “de-louser”, brought in healthy cow stock to provide clean milk (which was scar[c]e in China), he also taught how to grind glass properly to correct vision by making eyeglasses. He was called into Mongolia many times to treat the sick there as well. During the World War I, he was asked by the Red Cross to travel to Ekaterinburg, Siberia to help 1,000 Czech soldiers return home. They sailed from Vladivostok crossing the U.S. (where they were invited to the White House to meet Pres. Wilson) then France, Austria and into Bohemia. Dr. Ingram was away for 18 months to complete that task and return to China. With his second wife, Myrtle Bell Prough, they had 5 more children who were all born in China.

What a remarkable man James Henry Ingram was! What an enormous amount of achievements he had to his credit! Not only that, he mastered shorthand, taught himself Chinese, helped to found two medical schools, and did so many other useful things, including inventing a "de-louser", serving as an architect, went to Mongolia many times, even travelled to Siberia — all in service to humanity — in an age when travel (especially in such remote areas) — was difficult and dangerous.

Dr. Ingram was born in my home state of Ohio, graduated from the University of Pennsylvania Medical Dept., and devoted his life in service to China. In particular, he was proficient in Chinese and was responsible for the invention of Chinese terms for the advancement of medicine. And I loved that tiny drawing of a person with a carrying / shoulder pole (biǎndan 扁擔) in his letter.

Fangyi Cheng, professor of Boya College at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, China is writing a book about James Ingram. Any material or insights about Ingram that you can share will be much appreciated.

