Next time you hear or use the expression "scot-free", don't think that it has anything to do with Scots language or Scot people. I have always avoided using this expression because I didn't want to disparage a whole people. But "scot-free" is such a useful phrase that I wished I could use it with a good conscience. So finally I looked it up and found that it has a completely different derivation from that of the name of the language and the people.

(colloquial) Without consequences or penalties, to go free without payment.

beat the rap to get off scot-free ( archaic ) Free of scot, free of tax.



From Middle English scotfre, from Old English scotfrēo (“scot-free; exempt from royal tax or imposts”), equivalent to scot (“payment; contribution; fine”) +‎ -free.

(Wiktionary)

scot (skŏt) n. Money assessed or paid. [Middle English, tax , partly from Old Norse skot and partly from Old French escot , of Germanic origin ; see skeud- in Indo-European roots .]

(AH Dict. 2016 5th ed.)

Delving deeper into the Indo-European background of the "scot" of ("scot-free"):

scot (n.) "royal tax," a term that survived in old law and in scot-free; late Old English, "municipal charges and taxes," also "a royal tax or contribution sometimes levied for support of local officers." This is from Old Norse skot "contribution," etymologically "a shooting, shot; a thing shot, a missile" (from PIE root *skeud- "to shoot, chase, throw"). The Old Norse verb form, skjota, has a secondary sense of "transfer to another; pay." It is related to Old English sceotan "to pay, contribute," Middle English scotten "to bear one's share of;" Dutch schot, German Schoß "tax, contribution." Also via Old French escot "reckoning, payment" (Modern French écot "share"), and via Medieval Latin scotum, scottum, both from Germanic, as is Spanish ecote. From c. 1300 as "payment for food or drink at a social gathering," also figurative (late 12c.), a sense also in the Old French word. Hence scot-ale (n.) "a drinking party, probably compulsory, held by a sheriff, forester, bailiff, etc., for which a contribution was exacted" [Middle English Compendium], attested from late 12c., with ending as in bridal. "Scot implies a contribution toward some object to which others contributed equally" [Century Dictionary]. (etymonline)

Do not say "scotch free". That would be a malapropism.

